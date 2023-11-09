The Arizona Cardinals have the worst record in the NFL at 1-8 and control their own destiny when it comes to having the first overall pick in next year’s draft. It has long been an assumption that the team would look to move on from Kyler Murray now that there is a new coaching regime in town, and having a top pick in a quarterback-rich draft would be the optimal way to replace the 5-year veteran.

But if the Cardinals do move on from Murray, where would he go? He is a three-time Pro Bowler and is one of the top dual-threat QBs in the league, and is still just 26 years old with plenty of career ahead of him. There will be teams that are interested in bringing in an established pass thrower, and Murray could be one of the biggest names on the market, depending on how things shake out early in the off-season.

Which NFL Team Will Kyler Murray Play For In 2024?

Cardinals officially activated Kyler Murray to their 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/a0TCczCHXs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

Here are three of the more interesting options listed on the odds board at BetOnline for where Kyler Murray will play in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season:

New England Patriots (+500)

There have been more than a handful of teams that have struggled with their quarterback situations this year, but most of them are due to injuries to their starters. For the Patriots, their woes at the position are due to Mac Jones and his lack of development in his third season. They will almost certainly be looking for a quarterback this off-season, whether it be with a high draft pick or through free agency and trades, and Kyler Murray could be an option for Bill Belichick and company.

Tennessee Titans (+550)

The Titans are the NFL team with the second-shortest odds, but their +550 designation will likely end up holding little value. The team is all but guaranteed to part ways with Ryan Tannehill during the off-season, but they have used two early-round draft picks on quarterbacks in the past couple of years, and Will Levis has looked solid in his first two appearances. It is unlikely that Tennessee would pour any further resources into the quarterback position for at least another year or two.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+900)

The Steelers at +900 might just hold the best value. They are currently 5-3 and in the thick of the playoff picture, but there are serious questions surrounding current quarterback Kenny Pickett. Mike Tomlin may choose to move on in the off-season, but Pittsburgh won’t have a high enough draft pick in order to select one of the elite prospects coming out next year. They may have to hit the NFL free agent or trade market, and Kyler Murray could be on their radar.