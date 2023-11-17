The New England Patriots are 2-8 and at the bottom of the standings in the AFC. It is a place that is very unfamiliar to the franchise given their success during their two-decade dynasty, one that is looking more and more like the work of Tom Brady every week. The team is undergoing some serious issues at the quarterback position, and head coach Bill Belichick has struggled to put a winning product on the field for the majority of the past two seasons.

Who Will Coach The Patriots If Belichick Is Gone?

The coach that is considered to be one of the best of all-time now has his pedigree coming under question. There was always debate about whether Brady or Belichick was more responsible for the success of the Patriots, but the answer has become a bit more apparent during the 2023 season. Not only is the coach being questioned, but there are rumors that his job may be in jeopardy and that his seat gets hotter with each passing loss by New England.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: A league source believes the #Chargers are the favorites for Bill Belichick if he leaves the #Patriots, says @GaryMyersNY Myers’ source says the Chargers have a great QB, a roster that can contend and Belichick likes the California area. “One of my well-placed… pic.twitter.com/Z42oBS0w8v — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 16, 2023

If the team does move on, who would replace Belichick as the team’s leader? There are odds available at BetOnline that show who the favorites are to be the next head coach of the Patriots, and we take a look at a few of the more interesting options:

Jerod Mayo (+200) & Mike Vrabel (+300)

The two odds-on leaders in the category are former Patriots players. Jerod Mayo is the overall favorite at +200, as he is currently the inside linebackers coach for New England. Teams typically look to see if they can go with someone in-house to fill certain positions, and Mayo has been with the organization as a coach since 2019, and spent the entirety of his 8-year career with the Patriots.

Vrabel is of course the head coach of the Titans, who have been underperforming a bit so far this season. His job doesn’t seem to be in direct danger, but he would be a very obvious option if he were to become available.

Jim Harbaugh (+600)

One of the most interesting names that will be thrown around for essentially every open coaching position, both in college and the NFL, will be Jim Harbaugh. The current coach at the University of Michigan has his future in question given the current cheating allegations, and he could be made available after all is said and done with any findings or investigations. There are a few NFL jobs that would make sense should he be interested in a return to the league, and the oddsmakers believe that the Patriots are one of them.

Bill O’Brien (+1100)

Another in-house option would be current offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. His odds aren’t nearly as short as those of Mayo and Vrabel, and that could be because of his unceremonious firing from being the head man of the Texans. But he has six full years of coaching experience and led his team to a division title four different times, and has spent time with the Patriots organization during two different stints.