Betting

NFL Odds: Could Jim Harbaugh Be The Next Coach Of The New England Patriots?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jim harbaugh michigan 111023 1 64d7020b7ee34a31b6b6bd9d725192cb
rsz jim harbaugh michigan 111023 1 64d7020b7ee34a31b6b6bd9d725192cb

The New England Patriots are 2-8 and at the bottom of the standings in the AFC. It is a place that is very unfamiliar to the franchise given their success during their two-decade dynasty, one that is looking more and more like the work of Tom Brady every week. The team is undergoing some serious issues at the quarterback position, and head coach Bill Belichick has struggled to put a winning product on the field for the majority of the past two seasons.

Who Will Coach The Patriots If Belichick Is Gone?

The coach that is considered to be one of the best of all-time now has his pedigree coming under question. There was always debate about whether Brady or Belichick was more responsible for the success of the Patriots, but the answer has become a bit more apparent during the 2023 season. Not only is the coach being questioned, but there are rumors that his job may be in jeopardy and that his seat gets hotter with each passing loss by New England.

If the team does move on, who would replace Belichick as the team’s leader? There are odds available at BetOnline that show who the favorites are to be the next head coach of the Patriots, and we take a look at a few of the more interesting options:

Jerod Mayo (+200) & Mike Vrabel (+300)

The two odds-on leaders in the category are former Patriots players. Jerod Mayo is the overall favorite at +200, as he is currently the inside linebackers coach for New England. Teams typically look to see if they can go with someone in-house to fill certain positions, and Mayo has been with the organization as a coach since 2019, and spent the entirety of his 8-year career with the Patriots.

Vrabel is of course the head coach of the Titans, who have been underperforming a bit so far this season. His job doesn’t seem to be in direct danger, but he would be a very obvious option if he were to become available.

Jim Harbaugh (+600)

One of the most interesting names that will be thrown around for essentially every open coaching position, both in college and the NFL, will be Jim Harbaugh. The current coach at the University of Michigan has his future in question given the current cheating allegations, and he could be made available after all is said and done with any findings or investigations. There are a few NFL jobs that would make sense should he be interested in a return to the league, and the oddsmakers believe that the Patriots are one of them.

Bet on Jim Harbaugh Next Patriots Coach (+600) at BetOnline

Bill O’Brien (+1100)

Another in-house option would be current offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. His odds aren’t nearly as short as those of Mayo and Vrabel, and that could be because of his unceremonious firing from being the head man of the Texans. But he has six full years of coaching experience and led his team to a division title four different times, and has spent time with the Patriots organization during two different stints.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz jim harbaugh michigan 111023 1 64d7020b7ee34a31b6b6bd9d725192cb
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Could Jim Harbaugh Be The Next Coach Of The New England Patriots?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
Mark Andrews Ravens pic 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Bengals Vs. Ravens Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  12h

To kick off Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, the Bengals will be on the road to face the Ravens on TNF. These AFC North rivals met earlier this…

Bam Adebayo Heat pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Nets Vs. Heat Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  14h

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will be on the road to face the Miami Heat for their second matchup of the season. In their first meeting, the Nets beat Miami, 109-105….

Best USA Sportsbook Promo Codes
Betting
Best USA Sportsbook Promo Codes For NFL Week 11 Bonuses & Free Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  15h
Aidan Hutchinson Lions pic
Betting
NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions: Chargers, Lions, and 49ers among consensus picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2023
Dennis Schroder Raptors pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Bucks Vs. Raptors Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2023
screenshot 2023 11 14 at 85230 am
Betting
NFL Odds: Bills Playoff Odds Now +200 After MNF Loss To Denver
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 14 2023
Arrow to top