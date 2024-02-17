NFL

NFL Odds: Could Jayden Daniels, Not Drake Maye, Be The 2nd Overall Pick In Upcoming Draft?

Anthony R. Cardenas
There is a consensus #1 player in the NFL Draft Class of 2024. USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy two years ago, and has been on a fast track to be the first player selected during the 2024 selection process. It is unclear exactly which team will be making the pick, but there is little doubt to which will be the first name called out by Roger Goodell on April 25th.

But who is the player who is going to be taken #2?

NFL Odds: Drake Maye Only A Slight Favorite For #2 Pick

While Williams has long been thought of as the top prospect, North Carolina QB Drake Maye has been considered by some to be on a similar tier. The ACC Player of the Year in 2022 took a bit of a step back statistically this past season, but is still thought of to be NFL ready, given the tools that he has at his disposal.

But that notion may change the closer that we get to Draft Day, and according to the oddsmakers, Maye is not at all a sure thing to be the second overall pick.

As of February 17th, Maye is listed at -125 to be selected second. But the gap between him and the most recent winner of the Heisman is slim. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been shooting up draft boards lately, and is listed by the oddsmakers at +125 to be the second pick. Another recent riser, Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, is the third listed on the board, though his designation sits back at +600.

Which Team Will Be Picking 2nd Is Unclear

The team that will be selecting second is also a question mark. The Washington Commanders currently hold the rights to #2, and there have been rumors swirling about what they plan to do, given new offensive coordinator Kliff Kinsbury’s connection to Williams. But there is plenty of time between now and draft day, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to any to see a team other than Washington in that slot.

The Chicago Bears currently hold the rights to the first overall pick, and are technically on the clock. But they are in a peculiar position, and will have to make a decision on the future of current quarterback Justin Fields before figuring out what to do with their draft capital.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Arrow to top