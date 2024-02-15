NFL running backs tend to have a shorter shelf life than most other positions, especially those who play with a bruising style. But Derrick Henry hasn’t had that fate quite yet, and is still going strong at the age of 30.

NFL Odds: Where Will Derrick Henry Play In 2024?

Which team should sign Derrick Henry this offseason? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/g7UL4d20bd — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 15, 2024

He is a few years removed from being the league’s leader in rushing yards, but he remains one of the most consistently productive backs in the NFL. He has been fully healthy in 5 of the last 6 seasons, racking up 1,000+ yards in each, including three 1,500+ yard seasons. Just this past year, at age 29, Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while adding 214 yards receiving.

He’ll be looking to extend his streak of hitting the 1,000 yard mark in 2024, but he’ll be doing it with a new team. After spending the first 8 years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, all signs point to both sides moving on this off-season, with Henry hitting free agency.

Ravens Are The Current Favorites

The Ravens lead the way in the Derrick Henry sweepstakes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RxbagS0avJ — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) February 14, 2024

But which NFL team will be his next? There are already odds available at BetOnline regarding Derrick Henry’s decision, and we take a look at three of the more interesting options on the board:

Baltimore Ravens +250

Though they were and have been contenders, the Ravens should be on the hunt to upgrade their offense. There are still a handful of running backs on the roster entering the offseason, but the player that the team hoped would be their feature back in 2023, JK Dobbins, is a free agent after suffering an injury that ended his season.

Henry would fit the bill. Baltimore likes to be known for their smash-mouth style on both sides of the ball, and a big back like him would likely be a seamless fit. For that reason, the Ravens are the favorites to land the former Titan.

Dallas Cowboys +600

The Cowboys’ offense ranked first in points this past season, but that was mostly due to their top-3 passing attack. They ranked 14th in ground yards in 2023, a number they’d like to upgrade, and Henry would likely be a big help in that regard.

He would be especially helpful for the playoffs. Dallas has struggled mightily in the postseason over the last few years after being one of the best regular season teams, and a balanced offensive attack is one of the keys to being victorious in January and beyond.

Miami Dolphins +1000

A bit further down the board is another team that could use a bruising runner in their backfield. Raheem Mostert tied for the league lead in touchdowns in 2023, but adding a perennial 1,000 yard rusher would make a dynamic attack even more dangerous.

The Dolphins have some serious work to do when it comes to the salary cap, and will have to take care of some of their own before they can think about spending new money on potentially high-priced free agents. For this reason, they are a bit further down the board at +1000