Betting

NFL Odds: Could Derrick Henry Team Up With Lamar Jackson In Baltimore?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
2024 nfl free agency 5 best fits titans rb ezgif.com resize
2024 nfl free agency 5 best fits titans rb ezgif.com resize

NFL running backs tend to have a shorter shelf life than most other positions, especially those who play with a bruising style. But Derrick Henry hasn’t had that fate quite yet, and is still going strong at the age of 30.

NFL Odds: Where Will Derrick Henry Play In 2024?

He is a few years removed from being the league’s leader in rushing yards, but he remains one of the most consistently productive backs in the NFL. He has been fully healthy in 5 of the last 6 seasons, racking up 1,000+ yards in each, including three 1,500+ yard seasons. Just this past year, at age 29, Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while adding 214 yards receiving.

He’ll be looking to extend his streak of hitting the 1,000 yard mark in 2024, but he’ll be doing it with a new team. After spending the first 8 years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, all signs point to both sides moving on this off-season, with Henry hitting free agency.

Ravens Are The Current Favorites

But which NFL team will be his next? There are already odds available at BetOnline regarding Derrick Henry’s decision, and we take a look at three of the more interesting options on the board:

Baltimore Ravens +250

Though they were and have been contenders, the Ravens should be on the hunt to upgrade their offense. There are still a handful of running backs on the roster entering the offseason, but the player that the team hoped would be their feature back in 2023, JK Dobbins, is a free agent after suffering an injury that ended his season.

Henry would fit the bill. Baltimore likes to be known for their smash-mouth style on both sides of the ball, and a big back like him would likely be a seamless fit. For that reason, the Ravens are the favorites to land the former Titan.

Bet on Henry To Ravens (+250) at BetOnline

Dallas Cowboys +600

The Cowboys’ offense ranked first in points this past season, but that was mostly due to their top-3 passing attack. They ranked 14th in ground yards in 2023, a number they’d like to upgrade, and Henry would likely be a big help in that regard.

He would be especially helpful for the playoffs. Dallas has struggled mightily in the postseason over the last few years after being one of the best regular season teams, and a balanced offensive attack is one of the keys to being victorious in January and beyond.

Bet on Henry To Cowboys (+600) at BetOnline

Miami Dolphins +1000

A bit further down the board is another team that could use a bruising runner in their backfield. Raheem Mostert tied for the league lead in touchdowns in 2023, but adding a perennial 1,000 yard rusher would make a dynamic attack even more dangerous.

The Dolphins have some serious work to do when it comes to the salary cap, and will have to take care of some of their own before they can think about spending new money on potentially high-priced free agents. For this reason, they are a bit further down the board at +1000

Bet on Miami Dolphins (+1000) at BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz justin fields betting favorite land on team next
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: The Steelers Are The Favorites To Land Justin Fields

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
1963504462.0 ezgif.com resize
Betting
NFL Odds: Could Stefon Diggs Play For The Chiefs In 2024?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024

While the Super Bowl has eluded them, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the best regular season teams in the NFL over the past few years. Their rise to…

08652316b2cef89ecc71e1e9c85f844a
Betting
NFL Odds: Mahomes Is The Favorite To Win NFL MVP In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024

We are still in the hangover period from the 2023 NFL season. We just went through five months full of football action that culminated with one of the more memorable…

rsz i6
Betting
NBA Odds: Curry Favored Over Ionsecu In Special 3-Point Competition
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
rsz 75
Betting
NBA Odds: Will Mac McClung Repeat As Dunk Contest Champion?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024
rsz 1fkq4ylhsyjoo3bk64vle6yw4we
Betting
NBA Odds: The Two-Man Race For The 6th Man Of The Year Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 12 2024
mahomes kelce
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Canada – Canada Sports Betting
Author image Owen Fulda  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top