NFL Odds: Can The Colts Or Texans Make A Run At AFC South?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Jacksonville Jaguars were once 8-3 and in full control of the AFC South. Not only were they on top of the division, but they were vying for the #1 seed with some of the other top teams in the conference. They’ve now lost three straight, however, and are out of the running for home field advantage in the NFL playoffs, and are in serious danger of having the lead in the division taken away from them.

NFL Odds: Jags Still Heavy Favorites To Win AFC South

After their loss to the Ravens on Sunday night, Trevor Lawrence and company are now 8-6 on the year. Their losing skid has unfortunately coincided with the division rival Texans and Colts going a combined 4-2 over the same span, and both teams have crept up to even their record with Jacksonville’s.

At the moment, the Jags are considered the #1 team thanks to the tie-breaking scenarios set forth by the NFL. They have the head-to-head edge over both Indianapolis and Houston, having swept Indy and taken one of two from the Texans, and will stay there for at least another week.

Bet on Jaguars To Win AFC South (-130) at BetOnline

Thankfully for Jacksonville, they have the softest remaining schedule in the league. They’ll play against the Buccaneers this weekend, followed by the Panthers and Titans to wrap up the year, giving them a good shot at getting to the 10 win mark. Because of the tie-breaking scenarios and level of upcoming opponents, the Jaguars are listed as -130 favorites to take home the division crown, according to BetOnline.

Oddsmakers Think Luck Running Out On Colts

The remaining path isn’t as easy for the other two teams, and they have a game against each other that will help the Jags in weeding out the competition. The Texans are listed at +260, and perhaps surprisingly ahead of the Colts when it comes to likelihood of winning the division. The only remaining opponents for Indianapolis aside from Houston are the Falcons and Raiders, which means that they too have a chance to pick up some late-season wins. Indy is listed at +280.

As it stands after the Week 15 action around the NFL, the Colts are currently occupying the 7th and final spot in the AFC playoff picture, with the Texans just behind them in the 8th slot. But the biggest competition when it comes to the wild card chase is of course the Buffalo Bills, who are breathing down the necks of both teams from the 9th seed.

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
