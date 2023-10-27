Perhaps the biggest story of the 2022 NFL season was injuries. Not only did the league have its regular batch of ailments from the hard-nosed game it plays, but there were some players who made national headlines with both head and heart issues. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was at the center of the concussion controversy for much of the year, but the focus shifted to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin towards the end of the season.

NFL Odds: Damar Hamlin Is The CBPOY Favorite, But Should He Be?

Doctors said after Damar Hamlin awakened last night, he asked in writing who won the game. Doctors told him: “Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of life.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2023

Hamlin and the Bills were playing in a Monday Night Football game, when he suddenly collapsed following a play in the first quarter. He suffered what is called commotio cordis which resulted in cardiac arrest, and the game was called off as Hamlin was taken to the hospital in fear of his life.

Slowly, Damar Hamlin started to make a recovery. With the support of millions, he was able to participate in this season’s training camp and has been considered healthy throughout the season.

At the beginning of the year, Hamlin was considered the overwhelming favorite to win the Comeback Player of the Year award in the NFL. At one point, his designation stood at -1000, making him a near shoo-in to take home the hardware. It was thought that all he had to do was step foot on a field, and the award would be his.

Tagovailoa Is Putting Together MVP-Like Season

2023 Tua Tagovailoa 🔥298.9 YPG (1st)

🔥9.1 YPA (1st)

🔥15 TD’s (2nd)

🔥110.4 passer rating (1st)

🔥71.2% Completion (1st) No one is having a better season pic.twitter.com/c1h5DEvVx2 — VBS (@VBSofficial_) October 24, 2023

Entering Week 8 of the NFL season, he is still listed as the favorite, but his odds have taken a massive hit. His designation is now sitting at -200, via BetOnline.

It appears to be a two-man race between Hamlin and the aforementioned Tagovailoa. Miami’s quarterback is putting together an MVP-like campaign early in the season, and it is hard to ignore the transformation from question mark to commodity. He still sits at +350, a far cry from Hamlin’s -200, but the gap is closing.

Does Hamlin deserve to win based on the spirit of the award? His story is amazing, and the public continues to root for him in his recovery and comeback. But he has been active for just one game so far this season, which puts him near the category of practice squad member. In that Week 4 contest, Hamlin never saw a defensive snap, and was only in on Buffalo’s 18 (64%) of Buffalo’s special teams plays.

Cooper Kupp is well behind at +1200, and the other three players on the board are Breece Hall (+2000), Baker Mayfield (+2200), and Matthew Stafford (+2200).