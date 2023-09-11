Betting

NFL Odds: Brandon Staley Is Now The Favorite To Be First Head Coach Fired

Anthony R. Cardenas
Over the course of the summer, Josh McDaniels and Ron Rivera shared the distinction of which NFL head coach would be fired first. Both were considered to be on the hot seat entering the 2023 season, and their odds alternated at the top of the board from week to week. But after the first slate of games on the NFL schedule, there is a new leader in the clubhouse.

NFL Odds: Staley Most Likely Head Coach To be Fired First

The Los Angeles Chargers have had high expectations since Brandon Staley arrived in 2021. He took over what was an already solid roster that was being built around young quarterback Justin Herbert, who has developed into a top-tier quarterback and MVP candidate over the last couple of seasons.

But despite taking over a team that was already half-built with a budding superstar quarterback, the Chargers have failed to win anything of significance. They’ve had middling regular season results, going 9-8 and 10-7 in his two seasons, with one playoff appearance. The time they did play in the postseason, they admittedly spent the entire summer trying to forget what happened.

The Chargers suffered a collapse of epic proportions during Wild Card Weekend last season. Staley had his team up 27-0 against the Jaguars before things fell apart completely, with Trevor Lawrence leading Jacksonville all the way back and to an eventual 31-30 victory to complete the comeback.

Bet on Staley First Coach Fired (+500) at BetOnline

NFL coaches generally don’t get fired because of a single game performance, but Staley’s strategic approach and use of the clock in the second half of that contest was nearly unforgivable, and certainly put him on the hot seat.

But he and the Chargers had another season of high expectations ahead of them, and the franchise was willing to ride into 2023 with him at the helm.

Staley Passes Rivera And McDaniels On The Board

Things haven’t started off very well. While the Miami Dolphins are certainly a formidable opponent as they showed on Sunday, Los Angeles was the home favorite for the matchup between the two teams, and were expected to take home a victory if they had any hopes of making noise in the AFC in 2023.

It wasn’t a 27-point comeback, but the Chargers blew yet another late lead against Miami, giving up 466 passing yards to Tua Tagovailoa en route to an 0-1 start.

This puts Brandon Staley on the hottest of seats. According to the odds board at BetOnline, he is now the outright leader in the clubhouse to be the first NFL head coach fired this season. He comes in with a designation of +500, passing both Rivera and McDaniels for the top spot.

Rivera and McDaniels helped their cases a bit on Sunday. Both the Commanders and Raiders were able to come out of Week 1 with victories, making them at least somewhat less likely to be fired when that time rolls around during the middle of the season.

Mike Vrabel (+800) and Matt Eberflus (+1200) round out the top-5.

A bettor using the FanDuel sportsbook enjoyed a $3.8 million payout on Sunday Night Football's clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The NFL season started off with a bang on Thursday night, as the up-and-coming Detroit Lions were able to travel into Arrowhead Stadium and defeat the defending Super Bowl Champions…

