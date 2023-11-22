We had our first NFL head coach firing earlier this season when the Las Vegas Raiders relieved Josh McDaniels of his duties. But there is another team within the same division that has their coach on the hottest of seats, as Los Angeles Chargers head man Brandon Staley is the odds on favorite to be the next head coach to be fired.

NFL Odds: Will Brandon Staley Be Fired Soon?

“I’m a massive fan of Brandon Staley but the reality is this Chargers team is underachieving.. They’re absolutely loaded talent wise and they’re a 4-6 football team” ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JUBf7wQVao — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2023

It has been the same old story with the Chargers this season. They entered the year with high hopes and one of the more talented rosters in the league, and were hoping that Justin Herbert would vault his name into NFL MVP conversations. As has been the case for many years, through many head coaches and different quarterbacks, the team has been unable to put games away in the late going, and already have five losses this season by three or fewer points.

Much of the blame has gone toward the head coach. Whether it be because of situational play calling or questionable fourth quarter decisions, Staley has been under fire since the season began. The team is 4-6 and a loss or two away from their season being over for good, all despite having a point differential of +21, the second-best mark in a division. In fact, they are the only team in the AFC with a positive point differential that is not currently a playoff team.

Staley Is The Favorite, Frank Reich Not Far Behind

Rex Ryan says Brandon Staley should go back to Division III football Via: @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/UhalWeCmlW — Chargers BET (@chargersBET) November 20, 2023

How long will he last? The Chargers have some tough games remaining on their schedule, and one of the biggest will be played this coming Sunday night. The AFC’s top team will be coming to town as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens pay a visit, and the game will be played in prime time, in front of the country on Thanksgiving weekend. If the Chargers have some kind of embarrassing collapse that they’ve been prone to with the world watching, then team management may have no choice but to fire Brandon Staley before the beginning of December.

He isn’t alone at the top of the odds board, though. According to BetOnline, the odds that Staley is the first NFL head coach to be fired sit at +150. And while he is the favorite, Panthers head coach Frank Reich is not far behind. It would be hard to imagine a team firing a first-year head coach with a rookie quarterback without some kind of Urban Meyer-like presence, but Carolina has been downright awful this season. Reich comes in at +250, with Commanders coach Ron Rivera just behind him at +300.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spent some time at the top of the list during the early parts of the season, but his odds have increased to +750. Mike Vrabel (+800) rounds out the top-5.