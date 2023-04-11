Betting

NFL Odds: Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds Down To +2800 After OBJ Signing

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
The Baltimore Ravens made a splash over the weekend when they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the effects of the acquisition are already being felt by the sports books.

The Ravens were a betting unknown going into the off-season. Questions surrounded the team at the most important of all positions, with Lamar Jackson making headlines by announcing that he had requested a trade.

The future was uncertain, and so were the oddsmakers. The Ravens are a solid team and a contender with Jackson in the lineup, but hardly so without him. That gave them a +3500 designation on Super Bowl Odds, which was just above the middle of the pack.

But that changed overnight with the Beckham Jr. signing.

The wide receiver that hasn’t had a 1,100+ yard season since 2016 isn’t going to make any team an instant Super Bowl favorite. But the meaning behind his signing has the possibility to.

It is doubtful that Beckham Jr. would have signed with the Ravens if it were plausible that he’d be catching passes from Tyler Huntley. He is good friends with Jackson, who admittedly recruited OBJ to Baltimore, and the receiver was probably told something that the rest of us will eventually find out.

OBJ Signing Means Jackson Likely To Stay

While things can always take a turn, all signs point to Lamar Jackson remaining as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, and the odds reflect it.

After signing Beckham Jr., the team’s Super Bowl odds have dropped significantly, all the way down to +2800. Depending on which sports book you visit, this will put them on pace with the likes of the Lions and Chargers, and well ahead of the Vikings.

Bet on Ravens To Win Super Bowl (+2500) at BetOnline

The line will likely move down even further when/if it becomes official that Jackson stays put. They won’t vault into the top-5, but they are already knocking at the door of the top-10.

The NFL Draft is coming up at the end of this month, and many of the big decisions around the league will likely be made before or around the event. Any team that is interested in acquiring Jackson would have to give up assets in order for the right to give him the huge contract that he is asking for, and some of those assets may be 2023 draft picks.

