For the first time in recent NFL history, and perhaps ever, we might be seeing three top-5 picks begin their rookie seasons as the starting quarterbacks for their teams. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson have all been performing well enough in the preseason for consideration for the starting gig, and all three are trending towards getting the nod in Week 1.

NFL Odds: Will Richardson Be Benched Before Young Or Stroud?

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Texans will start QB CJ Stroud once again on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/WCrjmr66xw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

There will of course be bumps in the road, as there typically are with rookie signal callers. But when hard times do strike, which of them are likely to weather the storm? And which ones are more likely to finish out the season regardless of their tribulations?

Here are the odds for which rookie quarterback will be benched first in 2023:

Anthony Richardson – Colts (-150)

Richardson is the heavy favorite in this category by a healthy margin. While Young and Stroud were widely considered the top two talents in the 2023 Draft Class, Richardson made waves late in the scouting process. The Colts were enamored by his physical abilities, but were cautioned about his accuracy and timing issues and how they’d translate to the next level.

None of the three teams that the rookies will be starting for have any outlandish expectations, but the Colts don’t consider themselves to be the NFL bottom feeders that the Texans and Panthers do. They play in a division that could be wide open if the Jaguars stumble, and they could be in need of some veteran QB play at some point during the season.

CJ Stroud – Texans (+210)

Also playing in the AFC South will be CJ Stroud, though the Texans are expected to finish even worse than the Colts this coming season. So there is reason to believe that Houston will allow Stroud to play through any type of adversity while learning the ropes, which could come in handy later on in his career.

He hasn’t been overly impressive during the Texans’ preseason games thus far. Through two contests, Stroud is 9-for-16 through the air for 73 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He has been sacked once.

Stroud may not need the solid preseason game performances in order to win the starting spot, as the team likely wants to move on from Davis Mills as their signal caller.

Bryce Young – Panthers (+450)

The Panthers’ rookie quarterback is considered a long shot on the board for who will be benched first. Given that he was the one selected first of the three, it is natural that he would be the one most likely to start the most games. But Young must have the longest leash of them all, because +450 is quite a spread no matter how good or bad the rest of the field is.

Carolina’s projected over/under win total currently sits at 7.5, which is a pretty high number for a team projected to have a rookie quarterback at the helm for much of the year.

