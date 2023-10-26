Betting

NFL Odds: AJ Brown Could See His Yardage Streak Snapped In Week 8?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
AJ Brown has been one of the most dominant receivers in football so far during the 2023 NFL season. He has a chance to set an impressive record this Sunday when his Eagles visit the Commanders, but the oddsmakers think he’ll fall short and settle for tying the mark.

Can AJ Brown Set An NFL Record This Weekend?

Brown’s season didn’t exactly start off with a bang. He had a solid 79 yard performance in Week 1, but caught just 4 balls for a total of 29 yards in Philadelphia’s Week 2 game against the Vikings. But that was the last time we saw him finish with less than 100 yards. In fact, Brown has gone over 125 yards in each of his last five games, tying a record shared by both Calvin Johnson (2012) and Pat Studstill (1966).

Will he be able to break the record this Sunday? There is a weekly special available at BetOnline that asks whether AJ Brown will gain 125 or more yards in Week 8, and a “No” answer is currently favored with a designation of -165. “Yes” is coming in at +125.

Bet on AJ Brown To Break Yards Record (+125) at BetOnline

It may be an opportunity to make some money. The Eagles have been playing against solid enough defenses, including the Jets whom he gained 131 yards against. The Commanders may be the worst pass defense that they’ve faced so far this year, as Washington ranked 28th in fewest passing yards allowed in 2023.

Commanders Defense Is Not Great

You can also throw in the fact that Brown has already dominated the Commanders once this season. In Week 4, Brown had 9 catches for a season-high 175 yards, and added two touchdowns as well.

Given that the 125+ yard feat has only been accomplished once since 1966, it is a fairly impressive accomplishment. And even if Brown does finish off the job, Johnson’s streak in 2012 will still stand as other-worldly. While Megatron’s 5-game streak was snapped, he gained 118 yards in that 6th game. He followed that up with 121 yards in the 7th game, and 225 in the 8th.

After defeating the Miami Dolphins last Sunday night, the Eagles are one of the two teams in the NFL with just one loss on their record. They are 7 point favorites for this week’s game.

