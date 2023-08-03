Betting

NFL Odds: 49ers Will Look To Dominate NFC West In 2023

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NFL season is right around the corner, and teams around the league are in the thick of training camps. It is time to start looking at the betting sheets and odds provided by the sports books and oddsmakers, and there are some intriguing bets to be made this year.

49ers Are Heavy Favorites To Win NFC West

The NFC West is anything but wide open for 2023. There is an undisputed class of the division, and they are heavy favorites to be crowned the champs when all is said and done.

Here are the betting lines for who will win the NFC West in 2023:

San Francisco 49ers -180

The 49ers are not only the class of the division, they are one of the top teams in the entire league entering the 2023 season. They had the league’s best defense last year, and have an explosive offense that is led by head coach Kyle Shanahan. If it weren’t for the massive question mark that exists at the quarterback position, the 49ers might be the outright Super Bowl favorites.

But if there is any coach that is known for getting the most out of his quarterbacks despite their skill level, it is Shanahan.

Seattle Seahawks +200

The Seahawks were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 NFL season, thanks in large part to the resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith. After being counted out for years, Smith had the most unlikely of comebacks, throwing for over 4,000 yards to go along with 30 touchdown tosses.

But was it a flash in the pan? A one-year anomaly? The team brought Smith back on a longer-term contract, and they are hoping that he can continue the magic. They’ll need all they can get if they hope to compete with the 49ers in any facet.

LA Rams +1100

The Rams suffered a serious Super Bowl hangover in 2022. After winning it all the previous season, Sean McVay’s squad finished with a disappointing record of 5-12. They didn’t make any splashy off-season moves as they have in past years, unless you consider trading away Jalen Ramsey splashy.

The oddsmakers have the Rams’ over/under win total at 6.5, which would place them above only the Cardinals in the division.

Arizona Cardinals +2200

The Cardinals were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, finishing the year with a 4-13 record and an abysmal 1-8 mark at home. They cleaned house in the off-season, firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury and voiding the roster of essentially any noticeable talent.

Arizona is projected to finish similarly in 2023, if not worse. They along with the Buccaneers and Texans have the longest odds of any team to win the Super Bowl, and they figure to have a great shot at the first overall pick in 2024.

