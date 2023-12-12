The San Francisco 49ers took over as the favorites to win Super Bowl 2024 when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. And after their divisional win over the reeling Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, they solidified their standing as the top team in the NFL, and have, by far, the shortest odds of any team of winning the championship in February.

NFL Odds: 49ers Still Atop The Super Bowl Odds Board

The 49ers remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HdUMs2sFBw — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 12, 2023

Kyle Shanahan’s squad began the season with the third-shortest odds at BetOnline, coming in at +950 behind only the Chiefs (+600) and Eagles (+700). They looked dominant over the first few weeks of the season, and were listed as the overall favorites at +425 after they demolished the Cowboys in Week 5.

But the three-game losing streak for the 49ers caused them to drop down on the odds board. Other teams around the NFL began to surge, and by Halloween, both the Eagles and Chiefs had jumped San Francisco once again to push them down into third. But they haven’t lost a game since, and have seen their designation drop from +600 on November 1st to the +240 that it is today.

Ravens & Bills Making Their Cases In Week 14

“He is Atlas — holding the world of the Bills above his shoulders.” — @ColinCowherd explains why Buffalo is too reliant on Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/litxmSA4ym — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 11, 2023

They are the far and away favorites at the current moment. The Baltimore Ravens are the team listed next, coming in at +575. They suffered an overtime scare on Sunday against the Rams, but were able to pull out the victory and stay atop the AFC standings, and appear to be the team to beat in the conference. The Cowboys and Chiefs are tied with designations of +700, while the Eagles have fallen back to +750 after their back-to-back losses. The Miami Dolphins are the only other team with a triple digit number, as they sit at +800 after their heartbreaking loss to the Titans on Monday night.

The story of the week in the Super Bowl odds is the rise of the Buffalo Bills. It was unclear if Josh Allen and company were going to be able to make a late-season run at a playoff spot while sitting at 6-6, and were coming in at +4000 ahead of their game against the Chiefs. But the Bills went into Kansas City and took care of business, and they saw their odds drop all the way to +1600, the seventh shortest of any team.

The Lions (+2000), Jaguars (+2500), and Browns (+5000) round out the top ten.