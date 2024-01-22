The San Francisco 49ers had been arguably the most dominant team during the 2023 NFL regular season. They finished the year with a 12-5 record and locked up the #1 seed in the NFC in Week 17, making good on the status that they’ve held as Super Bowl favorites since November. Even when the Ravens came in and handily defeated them on Christmas night, they still held their designation at the top of the odds board.

NFL Super Bowl Odds: 49ers Are Still The Listed Favorites

After defeating the Packers in the Divisional Round this past weekend, San Francisco is headed to the NFC Championship for the 4th time in 5 seasons, and are still the outright favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco 49ers (+150)

Season opening odds: +950

November 1st odds: +600

There hasn’t been an NFC team that has been more consistent than the 49ers in 2023. It looked as though they were on a crash-course with the Eagles for another Championship Weekend showdown, but both they and the Cowboys fizzled out in the first round of the NFL playoffs two weekends ago.

The conference is San Francisco’s to lose, and they are listed as heavy favorites to be the ones to advance this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens (+200)

Season opening odds: +1800

November 1st odds: +1300

The Ravens aren’t far behind in the odds listings. The #1 seed in the AFC has been hot through December and January, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking to finally put his playoff failures in the rearview mirror. He is expected to be named the NFL MVP for the season, and has his team primed to make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season.

But just to get there, they will have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Luckily for Baltimore, they have home field advantage for the AFC Championship and are listed as 3-point favorites.

Kansas City Chiefs (+350)

Season opening odds: +600

November 1st odds: +500

These are the dominant Kansas City Chiefs that we’ve been accustomed to seeing, and they are usually listed as the favorite at this time of year. But Mahomes and company are making their 6th straight AFC Championship appearance, and have the unfamiliar distinction of being listed as an underdog for the second week in a row.

It will be the first of the six championship games that will be played away from Arrowhead Stadium for Mahomes, but he did plenty to dispel any notions that he can’t win a playoff road game with his team’s performance against the Bills on Sunday.

Detroit Lions (+850)

Season opening odds: +2200

November 1st odds:+1250

The Lions have the longest odds at +850, and would almost surely be the underdog in the Super Bowl, if they were to make it that far. Dan Campbell’s crew will have to get through the 49ers first, which will be a tall task in of itself, as the team is currently listed as a 6.5 point underdog for the NFC Championship.

But this is a new and improved Lions’ regime, and they could use their current momentum to scoot past the 49ers if all goes according to plan this Sunday.