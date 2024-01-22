Betting

NFL Odds: 49ers Are Super Bowl Favorites Heading Into Championship Weekend

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz lamar1
rsz lamar1

The San Francisco 49ers had been arguably the most dominant team during the 2023 NFL regular season. They finished the year with a 12-5 record and locked up the #1 seed in the NFC in Week 17, making good on the status that they’ve held as Super Bowl favorites since November. Even when the Ravens came in and handily defeated them on Christmas night, they still held their designation at the top of the odds board.

NFL Super Bowl Odds: 49ers Are Still The Listed Favorites

After defeating the Packers in the Divisional Round this past weekend, San Francisco is headed to the NFC Championship for the 4th time in 5 seasons, and are still the outright favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco 49ers (+150)

Season opening odds: +950

November 1st odds: +600

There hasn’t been an NFC team that has been more consistent than the 49ers in 2023. It looked as though they were on a crash-course with the Eagles for another Championship Weekend showdown, but both they and the Cowboys fizzled out in the first round of the NFL playoffs two weekends ago.

The conference is San Francisco’s to lose, and they are listed as heavy favorites to be the ones to advance this weekend.

Bet on 49ers To Win The Super Bowl (+150) at BetOnline

Baltimore Ravens (+200)

Season opening odds: +1800

November 1st odds: +1300

The Ravens aren’t far behind in the odds listings. The #1 seed in the AFC has been hot through December and January, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking to finally put his playoff failures in the rearview mirror. He is expected to be named the NFL MVP for the season, and has his team primed to make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season.

But just to get there, they will have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Luckily for Baltimore, they have home field advantage for the AFC Championship and are listed as 3-point favorites.

Bet on Ravens To Win The Super Bowl (+200) at BetOnline

Kansas City Chiefs (+350)

Season opening odds: +600

November 1st odds: +500

These are the dominant Kansas City Chiefs that we’ve been accustomed to seeing, and they are usually listed as the favorite at this time of year. But Mahomes and company are making their 6th straight AFC Championship appearance, and have the unfamiliar distinction of being listed as an underdog for the second week in a row.

It will be the first of the six championship games that will be played away from Arrowhead Stadium for Mahomes, but he did plenty to dispel any notions that he can’t win a playoff road game with his team’s performance against the Bills on Sunday.

Bet on Chiefs To Win The Super Bowl (+350) at BetOnline

Detroit Lions (+850)

Season opening odds: +2200

November 1st odds:+1250

The Lions have the longest odds at +850, and would almost surely be the underdog in the Super Bowl, if they were to make it that far. Dan Campbell’s crew will have to get through the 49ers first, which will be a tall task in of itself, as the team is currently listed as a 6.5 point underdog for the NFC Championship.

But this is a new and improved Lions’ regime, and they could use their current momentum to scoot past the 49ers if all goes according to plan this Sunday.

Bet on Lions To Win The Super Bowl (+850) at BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz lamar1
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: 49ers Are Super Bowl Favorites Heading Into Championship Weekend

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz lamar jackson
Betting
NFL: Ravens Open As 3.5-Point Favorites Over Chiefs For AFC Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

The NFL saved the best for last for Divisional Round Weekend, as the game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs lived up to the hype that it generated…

a2d3c580 b831 11ee af8e b441e77b3446
Betting
NFL: 49ers Open As 6.5-Point Favorites Over Lions For NFC Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

NFL Divisional Round Weekend has come to a close, and the matchups for the conference championships are set. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions entered their respective games…

How To Bet On NFL Playoff Divisional Games In Texas
Betting
How To Bet On NFL Divisional Round Games In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 21 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 297 In California – Best CA Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 20 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN
Betting
BetOnline Free Bet For UFC 297: $1,000 Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Betting Offer
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 20 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN2
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 297 In Florida – Best FL Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 20 2024
Arrow to top