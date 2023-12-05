Betting

NFL Odds: 49ers Are Back As The Overall Super Bowl Favorites

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 18297652470
rsz 18297652470

It was unclear which direction the 2023 NFL season was heading for the San Francisco 49ers just a month ago. After looking dominant during their first five games, Brock Purdy and company had dropped three straight games in were in danger of relinquishing their lead in the NFC West. It looked like teams around the league had finally figured out the key to stopping the young quarterback and the offensive attack that he is a part of, and the 49ers went from being Super Bowl favorites in Week 6 to having the third-shortest odds by Week 9.

NFL Odds: 49ers Now Super Bowl Favorites, Chiefs And Eagles Tied For 2nd

But the team kicked things into another gear as they got healthier, and they now again look as dominant as they did in the early going. They have won four in a row after their Week 9 bye, including big wins against the Jaguars and Seahawks on the road. But perhaps their most impressive performance of the entire year came this past Sunday, as they throttled the Philadelphia Eagles in what was billed as a heavyweight battle between two NFC powerhouses. THe 49ers won 42-19, cementing their place as NFC contenders and once again becoming the overall favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Bet on 49ers To Win Super Bowl (+300) at BetOnline

According to BetOnline, San Francisco is the leader by a somewhat wide margin. They are currently sitting at +300 after Sunday’s action, with the next-closest designation being a +550 tie between the Chiefs and Eagles. Both of last season’s Super Bowl teams suffered tough losses on Sunday that have people questioning just how great they can be going down the stretch, and it will take some impressive wins the rest of the way to get the oddsmakers back on their sides.

Ravens And Dolphins Round Out The Top 5

The top 5 is rounded out by two AFC teams, with the Ravens getting a +650 designation and the Dolphins coming in at +800. And while there are a couple of other teams that sit at 9-3 (and perhaps yet another if Jacksonville wins on Monday Night), they are still considered long shots in comparison to the 49ers on the Super Bowl odds board. The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the league’s most impressive teams over the last month, but they still only have the 6th shortest odds at +950, and the Detroit Lions are at +1400.

After the Jaguars, there is a significant drop-off. But the Buffalo Bills, who are not currently in playoff contention, have shorter odds than the Texans, Seahawks, or Browns.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
dims.apnews
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Patriots Has Lowest Over/Under Since 2005

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Bengals Vs. Jaguars Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

To finish Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the Bengals will be on the road tonight to face the Jaguars. Cincinnati is 5-6 this season and is currently on…

Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Celtics Vs. Pacers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h

Tonight, the quarter-finals of the in-season tournament will take place on TNT. The Boston Celtics will be on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. Boston is 15-4 this season,…

ca times.brightspotcdn
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Prescott And Purdy Are The Current Favorites To Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s 49ers Vs. Eagles Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Raptors Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  8h
dims.apnews 3
Betting
NFL Odds: Is Jalen Hurts Running Away With The MVP Award?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 30 2023
Arrow to top