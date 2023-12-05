NFL Odds: 49ers Are Back As The Overall Super Bowl Favorites

It was unclear which direction the 2023 NFL season was heading for the San Francisco 49ers just a month ago. After looking dominant during their first five games, Brock Purdy and company had dropped three straight games in were in danger of relinquishing their lead in the NFC West. It looked like teams around the league had finally figured out the key to stopping the young quarterback and the offensive attack that he is a part of, and the 49ers went from being Super Bowl favorites in Week 6 to having the third-shortest odds by Week 9.

NFL Odds: 49ers Now Super Bowl Favorites, Chiefs And Eagles Tied For 2nd

.@Chris_Broussard nailed his 49ers pick 😎 “I picked the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. And I’m not backing up one iota! But objectively speaking, right now, the 49ers are the best team in the NFC.” pic.twitter.com/cfET2mzPW0 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 4, 2023

But the team kicked things into another gear as they got healthier, and they now again look as dominant as they did in the early going. They have won four in a row after their Week 9 bye, including big wins against the Jaguars and Seahawks on the road. But perhaps their most impressive performance of the entire year came this past Sunday, as they throttled the Philadelphia Eagles in what was billed as a heavyweight battle between two NFC powerhouses. THe 49ers won 42-19, cementing their place as NFC contenders and once again becoming the overall favorite to win the Super Bowl.

According to BetOnline, San Francisco is the leader by a somewhat wide margin. They are currently sitting at +300 after Sunday’s action, with the next-closest designation being a +550 tie between the Chiefs and Eagles. Both of last season’s Super Bowl teams suffered tough losses on Sunday that have people questioning just how great they can be going down the stretch, and it will take some impressive wins the rest of the way to get the oddsmakers back on their sides.

Ravens And Dolphins Round Out The Top 5

Current odds to win Super Bowl via NY Times 49ers: 26 percent

Dolphins: 13 percent

Ravens: 13 percent

Eagles: 12 percent — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 4, 2023

The top 5 is rounded out by two AFC teams, with the Ravens getting a +650 designation and the Dolphins coming in at +800. And while there are a couple of other teams that sit at 9-3 (and perhaps yet another if Jacksonville wins on Monday Night), they are still considered long shots in comparison to the 49ers on the Super Bowl odds board. The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the league’s most impressive teams over the last month, but they still only have the 6th shortest odds at +950, and the Detroit Lions are at +1400.

After the Jaguars, there is a significant drop-off. But the Buffalo Bills, who are not currently in playoff contention, have shorter odds than the Texans, Seahawks, or Browns.