All eyes were on the New York Jets during the 2023 NFL offseason due to their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. Expectations are sky-high for the franchise that finally found the elite quarterback that has eluded them, and they’re currently in the top-10 of shortest odds to win the Super Bowl in Feburary.

But it is finally time to see if they can live up to the hype. They will begin their season on Monday Night as they take on the Buffalo Bills, who have won the last three AFC East division crowns. The Jets will be 1.5 point underdogs for the game, and will have their hands full with a familiar opponent, but the Week 1 contest is certainly up for grabs.

NFL Odds: 3 Proposition Bets For Monday’s Game Between Bills And Jets

Aaron Rodgers on playing until 45, like Tom Brady: “I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago, I would’ve said probably not. But with the change that’s happened & some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I… pic.twitter.com/F31Zdv7LQG — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 9, 2023

There are more than a few proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag, of which we have selected three that have some of the best value.

1. Most Receiving Yards: Allen Lazard +850

2. Allen Lazard Over 4.5 targets (-115)

Garrett Wilson is listed as the #1 wide receiver on the depth chart, and he will likely receive the most targets of any Jets receiver over the course of the season. His over/under yardage mark for the game sits at 68.5, second to only Stefon Diggs, and will be a big game threat every week.

But if there was a game to bet on Allen Lazard to have a big day for the Jets, it will be Monday’s contest against the Bills.

Lazard is listed at #2 on the depth chart, which is where he spent much of his career when he was on the Packers. But he is undoubtedly the most familiar target for Rodgers in this game, and the QB could end up leaning on Lazard as they both adjust to their new surroundings.

There are two bets on the board that involve Lazard’s performance, one of which presents some of the best value on the board of any prop bet. The first is his over/under targets mark, which is currently set at 4.5. It wouldn’t be crazy to see him get 5 catches in the game, so getting 5 targets seems like a given if he plays all game.

The other is an available bet that asks which player will lead the game in receiving yards. Diggs and Wilson are the outright favorites at +145 and +165, as any WR1 should be. But Allen Lazard is distant on the odds board, sitting all the way down at +850. All the Jets would have to do would have a solid passing game and have Rodgers toss to his most familiar target, and you could get better than $8 for every $1 that you wager.

3. Rodgers 275+ yards and Jets win (+340)

The Jets are the home team and are underdogs by only a point and a half, and we truly don’t know what this game will bring being the first one of the year for both teams. But Aaron Rodgers having an impressive performance and the Jets coming out with a victory doesn’t sound all that far-fetched, and you can get some good value if you want to bet on them happening together.

There is a two-leg parlay available that combines Rodgers’ yardage and the game’s result. If the QB is able to throw for more than 275 yards and lead his team to victory, then bettors can enjoy a +340 value. His over/under on yardage in a separate bet is 235, on which the line sits at -118.

