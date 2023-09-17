NFL Odds: 3 Value Proposition Bets For Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will travel to New England to play against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in a battle of AFC East foes.

The Dolphins had one of the most impressive showings of any team in Week 1, and will look to keep things rolling against the division opponent that everyone has counted out this season. But the Patriots looked decent in Week 1, hanging with the defending NFC Champions and ultimately only losing by 5 points.

NFL Odds: 3 Proposition Bets For Dolphins vs Patriots

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has scored in 3 of his 4 career games against the Patriots — something to keep in mind tonight as New England inevitably tries to limit Tyreek Hill Waddle’s impact goes beyond the box score though, as he proved last weekhttps://t.co/sfuI9N3fKD — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 17, 2023

But the Patriots will have an opportunity to get even with the Dolphins in the win column, but they’ll have to overcome being 2.5 point underdogs in order to do so.

There are more than a handful of proposition bets available for the game at BetOnline.ag, and we take a look at three of the props that could hold the most value:

1. Jaylen Waddle over 4.5 receptions -110

2. Jaylen Waddle 120+ yards and Dolphins win +800

Two of the proposition bets are centered around Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. There has been plenty of talk about Miami’s passing game over the last week, and rightfully so.

It was Tyreek Hill who received a brunt of the work during Week 1, catching 11 balls for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns. He and Tua Tagovailoa made Miami’s offense look unstoppable, and they’ll look to keep things going against the Patriots.

But New England is likely going to be ready, potentially throwing double teams in Hill’s direction in order to stifle him. But that would leave softer coverage on Jaylen Waddle, who some forget can be nearly as dangerous when it comes to pure speed.



Waddle only saw 5 targets in comparison to Hill’s 15 last week, but he was still able to catch four of them and put up 78 yards. If that is the kind of production that he is able to get as something of an afterthought in the offense, then there is plenty of reason to believe that Waddle can have a big statistical day against the Patriots, especially if the defense is keying in on Hill.

Going over 4.5 receptions seems like almost easy money barring some kind of injury, of which the line is -110. But a player performance prop that combines Waddle’s production and the result of the game could provide great value. If he is able to rack up 120+ yards and the Dolphins come out with a victory (two relatively likely things), then you can get nab yourself an 8 to 1 payout.

Tyreek Hill asking #Dolphins fans to show up to Gillette Stadium and call Mac Jones sorry 😂 “We need that. That juice each and every play, come out and be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry please, that’d be great.” (🎥: @chrisperk)

pic.twitter.com/1duzW4QvWr — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 15, 2023

3. Mike Gesicki TD + NE win +750

Mike Gesicki spent the early part of his career with the Dolphins, having joined the Patriots during this past off-season. He put up some nice numbers and had breakout potential, but the team moved in a different direction under the reign of Mike McDaniel.

Gesicki still has plenty left in the tank, and look for Bill Belichick to try and use him to stick it to his old team. The Patriots’ newest tight end saw just three targets in New England’s Week 1 loss, but he caught all three of the balls thrown his way. He finished with 36 yards.

If the Patriots are able to put enough points on the board to be able to beat the Dolphins, then there is a good chance that Mike Gesicki gets his hands on one of the touchdowns. A +750 value is solid for this combo.

