NFL Odds: 3 Best Prop Bets For Chiefs vs. Lions At BetOnline

Anthony R. Cardenas
The 2023 NFL season will kick off tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. The betting line for the game is resting on the availability of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, as it swung a full two points when he suffered a hyperextended knee earlier in the week.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets For Tonight’s Game Between Chiefs And Lions

But there are some interesting proposition bets available for the contest, which you can find, plus much more, at BetOnline.ag. Here are three of the most intriguing for the NFL’s opening game:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Total Targets: Over/Under 9

St. Brown was far and away the Lions’ top target in 2022, having 146 balls thrown his way over 16 games, more than twice as many as any other player on the roster. He figures to have the same kind of work load this coming season, and it is likely that Detroit will try to get him going early and often.

He averaged 9.1 targets per game in 2022, and there is plenty of reason to believe that he’ll be Jared Goff’s go-to guy as the Lions try to get off on a good foot against the defending champions.

Bet on St. Brown Over 9 Total Targets (-110) at BetOnline

Margin Of Victory: Chiefs By 1–6 Points +300

Just how much the Chiefs are favored by depends heavily on the aforementioned Travis Kelce, but this could be a good bet whether he is available or not. The 1-6 point spread puts the current spread of the game within its range, and it could be the margin no matter if the all-world tight end plays or not. The +300 is a far better value than the -110 that you’d get on the current 4.5-point spread, but you’d have to hope that the Lions keep the final score within a touchdown or less.

Total Punts: Over/Under 6.5

The Bills were the team that punted the fewest times last season (46), but right behind them were both the Lions (52) and Chiefs (53). Not only did the teams not find themselves in punting situations due to high-powered offenses (albeit at different levels), but Detriot had the third-most 4th down attempts in the NFL last season. The Chiefs had the second fewest in the league with 12, but they simply didn’t face many 4th downs at all.

Look for this number to go under as the two sides look to make a statement in the opening game.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top