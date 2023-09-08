NFL Odds: 3 Aaron Rodgers Proposition Bets Found At BetOnline

All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for the 2023 NFL season. His departure from Green Bay was the story that dominated the summer months, and there will be high expectations set for his new franchise as the new year gets under way.

All Eyes On Aaron Rodgers For 2023

I think this is gonna be the best Aaron Rodgers that we’ve seen in a LONG TIME.. The weapons around him are the REAL DEAL and that defense is LOADED pic.twitter.com/Hig7aCpC2O — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 8, 2023

The Jets had one of the most talented young rosters in the league in 2022. They were a surprise playoff contender through the first half of the season, but eventually fell apart due to poor quarterback play. It was seen as the one glaring weakness for the team, which they believe that they’ve rectified by bringing in one of the greatest to ever play at the position.

There are some doubts. Rodgers will turn 40 years old during the 2023 season, and very few quarterbacks have any type of success after reaching that age. He is also coming off of his worst full season as a starter, throwing for just 3,700 yards and tossing 12 interceptions, the most turnovers he’d committed in 14 years.

As it stands on the eve of the season, the Jets have a Super Bowl designation of +1600, which is on par with the Ravens and Lions for the 7th shortest odds of any team. Their projected over/under win total is set at 9.5

3 Rodgers Prop Bets Found At BetOnline

The journey that’s easy never matters. The 2023 season is here. Talk to ’em, @methodman pic.twitter.com/wx5KYgW80g — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 7, 2023

There are a few proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag that are centered around Aaron Rodgers and his potential performance for 2023:

1. Over/Under 8.5 Interceptions

Rodgers hadn’t thrown more than five interceptions in any of the four seasons leading up to 2022. In fact, he hadn’t had an 8 interception season since 2015, which is the third-most that he’s ever thrown in one year. But his poor showing in the category last season, combined with his advancing age and new system, gives reason to why the over/under on this number is higher than we are used to seeing for Rodgers.

2. Over/Under 4000.5 Passing Yards

Talk about an exact number. Aaron Rodgers amassing 4,000 yards in a healthy season used to be almost a foregone conclusion, but that number could be in serious doubt in 2023. He will have to remain healthy throughout the season if he wants to hit the mark, or will have to put up overly impressive numbers if he happens to miss a game or two. He has hit 4,000 in every full and healthy season of his career except for two, including last season.

3. Over/Under 28.5 TD Passes

This feels like the one that is the most likely to go over. Rodgers still threw for 26 touchdowns in a down year last season, and the team could lean on short passes in the red zone with their running backs and tight ends. It could be the most difficult of the three prop bets to predict, given that Aaron Rodgers has been erratic in his touchdown totals over the past few years. His touchdown totals over the past 5 healthy seasons: 26, 37, 48, 26, 25.

