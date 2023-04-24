Betting

NFL: New York Jets Betting Odds After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Jets finally pulled the trigger on Monday, ending what was a two-month saga between them and the Green Bay Packers, and Aaron Rodgers has officially been traded.

Rodgers has spent the entirety of his career with Green Bay. The team will now turn to Jordan Love to be their starter, who has been waiting in the wings, just as Rodgers did so many years ago.

New York Jets Betting Odds After Aaron Rodgers Trade

But the trade is truly about the Jets. They had one of the most talented teams in the league in 2022, and were competing until late in the season despite their glaring issues at quarterback. They don’t have very many holes to plug, and could be Super Bowl ready if the right veteran quarterback is able to step in and show direction to the young playmakers.

Who better for the job than Aaron Rodgers, right?

Here are some of the betting odds for the New York Jets for the upcoming NFL season:

To Win AFC East:+225

The Buffalo Bills still reign supreme when it comes to the AFC East, as they are the favorites to win the division for the fourth straight season with a line of +130. But they were heavier favorites in years past, as there are a couple of teams that have closed the gap.

The Jets will be the team listed with the second-best odds of taking the East, with a +225 designation. The Miami Dolphins proved that they could hang with the Bills last season and have made improvements to their defense during the off-season, and they aren’t far behind at +300. The Patriots bring up the rear at a distant +800.

Bet on Jets To Win AFC East (+225) at BetOnline

To Win AFC Championship: +700

The AFC is the undeniably superior conference when it comes to how many teams will be vying for a championship, and the Jets barely crack the top-5 in most likely to represent it in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs (+375), Bills (+525), and Bengals (+575) all come in with shorter odds than New York, but they aren’t far behind Cinncinati with their +700 designation.

The Dolphins round out the top-5 in that category.

Bet on Jets To Win AFC (+700) at BetOnline

To Win Super Bowl: +1100

Most of these listed odds, including the Super Bowl odds, were more drastically affected when it became clear that Aaron Rodgers wanted to play for the Jets nearly 8 weeks ago. That was around the point when their odds of winning next year’s big game dropped from +2500 all the way down to +1100. They haven’t moved much since, and the New York Jets will likely enter the season as one of the five teams with the shortest Super Bowl odds.

Bet on Jets To Win Super Bowl (+1100) at BetOnline

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

