NFL MVP Odds: Tagovailoa Still The Leader, Mahomes Close Behind

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tua Tagovailoa had the best performance of any quarterback during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and it vaulted him into the top spot when it comes to league MVP odds. His numbers saw a bit of a regression during the Dolphins’ Week 2 game against the Patriots, but he did well enough to remain atop of the odds board for the time being.

NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Still On Top Of The Odds Board

The Miami Dolphins have started the season 2-0, winning back to back road games to open their schedule and doing so in impressive fashion. Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards in the first game and the Dolphins were able to overcome the Chargers, while Tyreek Hill helped out by chipping in 215 receiving yards.

It was a historic performance for the dynamic duo, and it looked like there was no slowing down Hill when it came to opposing defenses. But leave it up to the mastermind Bill Belichick, who was able to at least limit Miami’s dynamic passing attack during the Week 2 contest between the Dolphins and Patriots.

He wasn’t able to contain them completely, as Tagovailoa still threw for 249 yards and a touchdown, but it was a far cry from his MVP-shoo in performance from the week prior. Hill was the one that was truly limited though, as he had just 5 catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes Close Behind, Others Further Back

Still, it was enough to nab the Dolphins an important victory over a division opponent, and the team has seen a decrease in their Super Bowl odds as of Monday morning.

Tagovailoa is still looking good from an individual award standpoint, too. He is the overall favorite to win NFL MVP, sitting at +500 on the odds board. Patrick Mahomes is the only other player within shouting distance, as he has a designation of +600.

Mahomes entered the year as the favorite, but lost his spot at the top after Kansas City dropped their Week 1 game. He wasn’t overly impressive in Week 2 against the Jags, and he remains behind Tua, coming in at +650.

All the other candidates for the MVP award are +1000 or greater. Both Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are listed at +1000, with Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all coming in with designations of +1200.

Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert are sitting at +1600.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3, while Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the slow-starting Chicago Bears.

