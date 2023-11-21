Betting

NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts Takes #1 Spot From Patrick Mahomes After Monday’s Win

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
We knew that the contest between the Eagles and Chiefs on Monday night would go a long way in determining the eventual playoff standings for each team. But there was an added wrinkly when it came to the individual side of things, as the two quarterbacks that were playing in the game were the top two candidates to win the NFL MVP award. And after Philadelphia’s big victory, Jalen Hurts now has the shortest odds that any player has enjoyed so far this season.

Hurts Now The NFL MVP Favorite At +200

Patrick Mahomes, who was last year’s MVP, came into Week 11 as a slight underdog to Hurts. The Chiefs quarterback was listed at +325, having lost a bit of ground over the previous handful of games. In Kansas City’s games against the Broncos and Dolphins, Mahomes threw for 240 and 185 yards and totaled two touchdowns and two interceptions in the contests, far cries from his typical performances, though the team was able to win one of the two games.

Hurts came into the week with a +300 designation, the lowest of any player in the NFL. He doesn’t have the passing totals that Mahomes does, but his dual-threat ability (and the Tush Push) have given him the boost that he needs to be the top candidate. In addition to his 15 passing touchdowns, he has also run the ball in 9 times and has a total of 345 rushing yards so far on the season.

It was likely that the winning quarterback in Monday Night Football’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles would take or extend the lead in the NFL MVP race. And they did.

Mahomes Drops, Lamar Jackson Is Now #2

Philadelphia came out victorious in the potential Super Bowl preview, beating Kansas City by a score of 21-17. Neither Mahomes nor Hurts put up any impressive air numbers, as they both finished with fewer than 180 yards on the night. But the latter was able to score twice on rushing attempts, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

As it stands on Tuesday afternoon, Hurts is now listed at +200, with Lamar Jackson having the second-shortest odds after a climb up the board. The Ravens quarterback sits at +500, while Mahomes is now all the way back at +500.

Bet on Jalen Hurts For NFL MVP (+200) at BetOnline

One of the big stories on the night was the Chiefs’ receivers and the crunch-time drops that they endured while trying to mount a comeback. Mahomes would have had a far higher yardage total had Marquez Valdes-Scantling not dropped a perfectly placed 50 yard touchdown pass with under two minutes left. The Chiefs would have probably won the game, too, and it is likely that their quarterback would be the leader for the NFL MVP award today.

