NFL MVP Odds: CJ Stroud Has Officially Entered The Conversation

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
CJ Stroud always had a chance to be special, being the second overall pick in the most recent draft. But given his performance so far this season and his team surging up the standings in the AFC, the whispers about him potentially winning the NFL MVP award have gotten much louder this week.

Can CJ Stroud Really Win The NFL MVP Award?

He started his rookie season off very well, throwing for nearly 400 yards and 2 touchdowns in just his second game. It took until Week 6 for him to throw the first interception of his career, and by then he had already tossed for 9 scores. And up until Week 10, he still had just that one pick on his record, and entered Sunday’s game against the Bengals with a 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

His biggest game came in Week 9, when Stroud threw for a rookie record 480 yards and tossed five touchdowns in a win over the Buccaneers, a result that boosted the team’s record to an even .500. While he established himself as a shoo-in for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, there were also small rumblings about him potentially being in position to make an MVP run.

The noise is legit, now. Stroud threw the second pick of his career on Sunday and saw a small dip in his accuracy and completion percentage, but he was able to orchestrate a last-minute drive to put the Texans in position to be able to upset the Bengals and keep their storybook season alive. Houston is now 5-4 and in great position to make a potential run at the postseason, and Stroud is the talk of the league on this Monday.

There are now plenty of people calling for CJ Stroud to have his name recognized in NFL MVP talk. Some are claiming that he should be the favorite, a notion to which the sportsbooks say “not so fast”.

Not Much Change In Top-3, Lamar Jackson Is #4

He wasn’t on the board and is there now, but Stroud has a lot of ground to make up if he wants to be considered with the rest of the top candidates. Guys like Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts have some of the shortest odds, and their statistics are better in nearly all categories, and all three have their teams as potential Super Bowl contenders.

Bet on CJ Stroud For MVP (+1200) at BetOnline

Mahomes is the current leader, even though his Chiefs were on a bye week. He is sitting at +300, with Hurts just behind him at +350, with Tagovailoa bringing up the rear of the top-3 at +750. Lamar Jackson had made a recent surge up the odds board as the Ravens looked tough to beat, but he threw two interceptions and was sacked three times in Week 10 against the Browns, hurting his stock. He is at +900.

And just behind Jackson and rounding out the top-5? None other than CJ Stroud himself, coming in with a designation of +1200. He currently has shorter odds than Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, and will look to boost his odds even further when the Texans take on the Cardinals this weekend.

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
