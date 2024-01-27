NFL

NFL: Kadarius Toney Ruled Out Of AFC Championship Game (Hip/Personal)

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12

Kadarius Toney has been more the subject of scrutiny during the 2023 NFL season than he has been a productive piece for the Kansas City Chiefs. His in-game gaffes have cost the team on multiple occasions, and he finished the year with a total of just 169 receiving yards. His 5 drops were by far the most of anyone with fewer than 40 targets.

NFL: Chiefs Rule Out Kadarius Toney For AFC Championship

So when the injury official report for this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was released, Chiefs fans were exactly up in arms about Toney being listed as unavailable.

He hasn’t played since December 17th, and has missed the last six games for the Chiefs in total. While he practiced on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity, he has been ruled out while dealing with an ongoing hip injury. The report also lists “personal” as a reason for his absence.

Kansas City’s offense has seen an uptick in production as of late, and they shouldn’t skip a beat with Toney out. Rashee Rice had a bit of a cool down against the Bills last week with 4 catches for 47 yards, but he put up a combined 257 on 13 catches in his previous two outings, and has quickly become the go-to guy when it comes to the wide receiver group.

Rice And Kelce Have Stepped Up Lately

After having something of a down year (by his standards), tight end Travis Kelce has come on strong lately as well. In elevating his game for the postseason, Kelce has put up 75+ yards in each of the Chiefs’ first two playoff games, and scored two touchdowns in Kansas City’s big win over Buffalo last week.

They’ll need all hands on deck and another solid performance from their playmakers if they hope to take down the Ravens on Sunday. The game will be played in Baltimore, just the second road playoff game for Patrick Mahomes in his NFL career, and his team will enter the action as a 4-point favorite.

It is Kansas City’s 6th-straight AFC Championship appearance, and they will be looking to make their 4th trip to the Super Bowl in that span. It is unclear what Kadarius Toney’s status would be if the team were to advance.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
NFL

LATEST NFL: Kadarius Toney Ruled Out Of AFC Championship Game (Hip/Personal)

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024
USATSI 22355311 168397130 lowres
NFL
Bovada California Sports Betting Offer For 49ers vs Lions: $750 Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024

This Bovada California sports betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for Sunday’s AFC Championship game as the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions go…

rsz 19339394080
NFL
NFL: Joe Flacco Says Damar Hamlin Should Win Comeback Player Of The Year Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024

The NFL released the finalists for the end-of-season awards earlier this week, including the lists for honors such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year….

USATSI 21770844 168397130 lowres
NFL
Kyle Shanahan Net Worth, Career Earnings, Salary and Honors of San Francisco 49ers Head Coach
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024
deseret.brightspotcdn
NFL
NFL: Andy Reid Has Reach Conference Championship In 44% Of His Head Coaching Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024
USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In New Hampshire
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024
Dan Campbell Net Worth
NFL
Dan Campbell Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings: Former Player-Turned Lions Head Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 27 2024
Arrow to top