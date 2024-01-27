Kadarius Toney has been more the subject of scrutiny during the 2023 NFL season than he has been a productive piece for the Kansas City Chiefs. His in-game gaffes have cost the team on multiple occasions, and he finished the year with a total of just 169 receiving yards. His 5 drops were by far the most of anyone with fewer than 40 targets.

Chiefs now officially have ruled out WR Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s AFC Championship game due to a hip injury and personal reasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2024

So when the injury official report for this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was released, Chiefs fans were exactly up in arms about Toney being listed as unavailable.

He hasn’t played since December 17th, and has missed the last six games for the Chiefs in total. While he practiced on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity, he has been ruled out while dealing with an ongoing hip injury. The report also lists “personal” as a reason for his absence.

Kansas City’s offense has seen an uptick in production as of late, and they shouldn’t skip a beat with Toney out. Rashee Rice had a bit of a cool down against the Bills last week with 4 catches for 47 yards, but he put up a combined 257 on 13 catches in his previous two outings, and has quickly become the go-to guy when it comes to the wide receiver group.

Rice And Kelce Have Stepped Up Lately

After having something of a down year (by his standards), tight end Travis Kelce has come on strong lately as well. In elevating his game for the postseason, Kelce has put up 75+ yards in each of the Chiefs’ first two playoff games, and scored two touchdowns in Kansas City’s big win over Buffalo last week.

They’ll need all hands on deck and another solid performance from their playmakers if they hope to take down the Ravens on Sunday. The game will be played in Baltimore, just the second road playoff game for Patrick Mahomes in his NFL career, and his team will enter the action as a 4-point favorite.

It is Kansas City’s 6th-straight AFC Championship appearance, and they will be looking to make their 4th trip to the Super Bowl in that span. It is unclear what Kadarius Toney’s status would be if the team were to advance.