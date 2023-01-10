We’ve got the key NFL head-to-head stats ahead of the huge NFC and AFC Wild Card weekend. Find out the head-to-head records for each of the six matches that are spread out over the 14th-16th January, plus if you are looking to have a bet on the NFL Wild Card games, there’s a stack of NFL free bets up for grabs below too.
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats
NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Heads Stats, Fixtures and Money Line Betting
See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Saturday, January 14, 2023
NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)
Played: 49 Times
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13
Key Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ 49ers.
AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 13 Times
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Met: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10
Key Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads
Sunday, January 15, 2023
AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)
Played: 118 times
Miami Dolphins Wins: 62
Buffalo Bills Wins: 55
Tied: 1
Last Met: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32
Key Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games vs Miami Dolphins
NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)
Played: 30 Times
New York Giants Wins: 12
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27
Key Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs Giants.
AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 54 Times
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Last Met: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27
Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens
Monday, January 16, 2023
NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)
Played: 21 Times
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last met: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3
Key Stat: Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Cowboys
Note: Odds are subject to change
