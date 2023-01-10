NFL

NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Andy Newton
We've got the key NFL head-to-head stats ahead of the huge NFC and AFC Wild Card weekend. Find out the head-to-head records for each of the six matches that are spread out over the 14th-16th January, plus if you are looking to have a bet on the NFL Wild Card games, there's a stack of NFL free bets up for grabs below too.

Quickly Find:
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats

Best NFL Free Bets for Wild Card Games (14th-16th Jan 2023)

 Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip

 Claim Offer

150% Deposit Bonus up to $2500

 Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

 Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

 Claim Offer

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Heads Stats, Fixtures and Money Line Betting

See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)

Played: 49 Times
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 30
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 15, 2022: San Francisco 49ers 21 @ Seattle Seahawks 13
Key Stat: Seattle Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 @ 49ers.

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

+395 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

San Francisco 49ers

 -485 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)

Played: 13 Times
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 9
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Met: September 25, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars 38 @ Los Angeles Chargers 10
Key Stat: LA Chargers have won 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 -120 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Jacksonville Jaguars

 Even NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)

Played: 118 times
Miami Dolphins Wins: 62
Buffalo Bills Wins: 55
Tied: 1
Last Met: December 17, 2022: Miami Dolphins 29 @ Buffalo Bills 32
Key Stat: Buffalo Bills have won their last 6 home games vs Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

+460 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Buffalo Bills

 -580 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)

Played: 30 Times
New York Giants Wins: 12
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 24, 2022: New York Giants 24 @ Minnesota Vikings 27
Key Stat: Minnesota Vikings have won the last 4 head-to-heads, including their last 3 at home vs Giants.

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

+143 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Minnesota Vikings

 -163 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)

Played: 54 Times
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 28
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Last Met: January 8, 2023: Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27
Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Baltimore Ravens

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 +245 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Cincinnati Bengals

 -290 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)

Played: 21 Times
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last met: September 11, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 @ Dallas Cowboys 3
Key Stat: Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the last 2 head-to-heads and their last 2 home games vs Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -150 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+130 NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Note: Odds are subject to change

$5,625 in NFL Wild Card Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

nfl money NEW

See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your NFL Wild Card bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the NFL wild card games (14th-16th Jan 2023).

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting
Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting
BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Wild Card Weekend: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Fixtures & Betting

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
Arrow to top