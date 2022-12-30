NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Week 17: Fixtures & Money Line Betting For Bank Holiday Games

It’s NFL week 17 this coming Bank Holiday weekend with a stack more games on Monday (January 2nd 2023). We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each fixture, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.

NFL Week Head-to-Heads Stats Week 17 Fixtures and Money Line Betting

See below all of the NFL week 17 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions 1pm Sun 2nd Jan 2nd

Played: 185 times

Chicago Bears Wins: 104

Detriot Lions Wins: 76

Tied: 5

Last Met: Nov 13 2022, Detroit Lions 31 @ Chicago Bears 30

Key Stat: Chicago Bears have won their last four away games at Detriot Lions

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears

+210 Detroit Lions

-250

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 41 times

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 13

Houston Texans Wins: 28

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 9, 2022, Houston Texans 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 6

Key Stat: Houston Texans have won their last 9 games vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars -200 Houston Texans +170

Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 47 times

Cleveland Browns Wins: 34

Washington Commanders Wins: 12

Tied: 1

Last Met: Sept 27, 2020 Washington Football Team 20 @ Cleveland Browns 34

Key Stat: Washington have won 4 of their last 6 vs Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns +110 Washington Commanders -130

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 125 times

Denver Broncos Wins: 55

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 70

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 11, 2022, Kansas City Chiefs 34 @ Denver Broncos 28

Key Stat: Kansas City Chiefs have won their last 14 vs Denver Broncos

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +525 Kansas City Chiefs -800

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 114 times

Miami Dolphins Wins: 60

New England Patriots Wins: 54

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 11, 2022, New England Patriots 7 @ Miami Dolphins

Key Stat: Miami Dolphins have won their last 4 vs New England Patriots

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +130 New England Patriots -150

Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 32 times

Arizona Cardinals Wins: 17

Atlanta Falcons Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Last met: Oct 13, 2019 Atlanta Falcons 33 @ Arizona Cardinals 34

Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 9 home games vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals +155 Atlanta Falcons -180



Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 19 times

Indianapolis Colts Wins: 12

New York Giants Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 23, 2018 New York Giants 27 @ Indianapolis Colts 28

Key Stat: Indianapolis Colts have won their last 4 vs New York Giants

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts +210 New York Giants

-250

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 34 times

New Orleans Saints Wins: 15

Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 19

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 21, 2021 New Orleans Saints 29 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Key Stat: Eagles have won their last 3 home games vs New Orleans Saints

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints +235 Philadelphia Eagles -285

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 44 times

Carolina Panthers Wins: 25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 19

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 23, 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 @ Carolina Panthers 21

Key Stat: Tampa have won 4 of their last 5 vs Carolina Panthers

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +145 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -170

San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 14 times

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 7

Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 1, 2018 Oakland Raiders 3 @ San Francisco 49ers 34

Key Stat: 49ers have won 4 of their last 5 vs Las Vegas Raiders

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -500 Las Vegas Raiders +360

New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 20 times

New York Jets Wins: 8

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 12

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 13, 2020 New York Jets 3 @ Seattle Seahawks 40

Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 4 vs New York Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets -125 Seattle Seahawks +105

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers 4:25pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 124

Minnesota Vikings Wins: 57

Green Bay Packers Wins: 64

Tied: 3

Last Met: Sept 11 2022, Gren Bay Packers 7 @ Minnesota Vikings 23

Key Stat: Viking have won 3 of their last 4 vs Green Bay

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings +160 Green Bay Packers -185

Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 12 times

Los Angeles Rams Wins: 7

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 23, 2018 LA Chargers 23 @ LA Rams 35

Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 3 vs Rams at home

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +230 Los Angeles Chargers -280

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens 8:20pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 57 times

Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 32

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 25

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 11, 2022 Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Key Stat: Steelers have won their last 2 away @ Ravens

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers +125 Baltimore Ravens -145

Note: Odds are subject to change

