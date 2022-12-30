American Football

NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Week 17: Fixtures & Money Line Betting For Bank Holiday Games

Author image
Andy Newton
6 min read
Twitter
head to head NEW
head to head NEW
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

It’s NFL week 17 this coming Bank Holiday weekend with a stack more games on Monday (January 2nd 2023). We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each fixture, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.

Best NFL Free Bets For Week 17 (2nd Jan 2023)

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week Head-to-Heads Stats Week 17 Fixtures and Money Line Betting

See below all of the NFL week 17 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions 1pm Sun 2nd Jan 2nd

Played: 185 times
Chicago Bears Wins: 104
Detriot Lions Wins: 76
Tied: 5
Last Met: Nov 13 2022, Detroit Lions 31 @ Chicago Bears 30
Key Stat: Chicago Bears have won their last four away games at Detriot Lions

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 +210 Bovada Logo

Detroit Lions

 -250 Bovada Logo

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 41 times
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 13
Houston Texans Wins: 28
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 9, 2022, Houston Texans 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 6
Key Stat: Houston Texans have won their last 9 games vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -200 Bovada Logo

Houston Texans

 +170 Bovada Logo

Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 47 times
Cleveland Browns Wins: 34
Washington Commanders Wins: 12
Tied: 1
Last Met: Sept 27, 2020 Washington Football Team 20 @ Cleveland Browns 34
Key Stat: Washington have won 4 of their last 6 vs Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 +110 Bovada Logo

Washington Commanders

 -130 Bovada Logo

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 125 times
Denver Broncos Wins: 55
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 70
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 11, 2022, Kansas City Chiefs 34 @ Denver Broncos 28
Key Stat: Kansas City Chiefs have won their last 14 vs Denver Broncos

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

 +525 Bovada Logo

Kansas City Chiefs

 -800 Bovada Logo

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 114 times
Miami Dolphins Wins: 60
New England Patriots Wins: 54
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 11, 2022, New England Patriots 7 @ Miami Dolphins
Key Stat: Miami Dolphins have won their last 4 vs New England Patriots

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

 +130 Bovada Logo

New England Patriots

 -150 Bovada Logo

Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 32 times
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 17
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Last met: Oct 13, 2019 Atlanta Falcons 33 @ Arizona Cardinals 34
Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 9 home games vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play

Arizona Cardinals

 +155 Bovada Logo

Atlanta Falcons

 -180 Bovada Logo


Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 19 times
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 12
New York Giants Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 23, 2018 New York Giants 27 @ Indianapolis Colts 28
Key Stat: Indianapolis Colts have won their last 4 vs New York Giants

Bet Money Line Play

Indianapolis Colts

+210 Bovada Logo

New York Giants

 -250 Bovada Logo

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 34 times
New Orleans Saints Wins: 15
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 21, 2021 New Orleans Saints 29 @ Philadelphia Eagles
Key Stat: Eagles have won their last 3 home games vs New Orleans Saints

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 +235 Bovada Logo

Philadelphia Eagles

 -285 Bovada Logo

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 44 times
Carolina Panthers Wins: 25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 23, 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 @ Carolina Panthers 21
Key Stat: Tampa have won 4 of their last 5 vs Carolina Panthers

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +145 Bovada Logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -170 Bovada Logo

San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 14 times
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 7
Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 1, 2018 Oakland Raiders 3 @ San Francisco 49ers 34
Key Stat: 49ers have won 4 of their last 5 vs Las Vegas Raiders

Bet Money Line Play

San Francisco 49ers

 -500 Bovada Logo

Las Vegas Raiders

 +360 Bovada Logo

New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 20 times
New York Jets Wins: 8
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 12
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 13, 2020 New York Jets 3 @ Seattle Seahawks 40
Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 4 vs New York Jets

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 -125 Bovada Logo

Seattle Seahawks

 +105 Bovada Logo

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers 4:25pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 124
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 57
Green Bay Packers Wins: 64
Tied: 3
Last Met: Sept 11 2022, Gren Bay Packers 7 @ Minnesota Vikings 23
Key Stat: Viking have won 3 of their last 4 vs Green Bay

Bet Money Line Play

Minnesota Vikings

 +160 Bovada Logo

Green Bay Packers

-185 Bovada Logo

Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 12 times
Los Angeles Rams Wins: 7
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 23, 2018 LA Chargers 23 @ LA Rams 35
Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 3 vs Rams at home

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +230 Bovada Logo

Los Angeles Chargers

 -280 Bovada Logo

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens 8:20pm Sun Jan 2nd

Played: 57 times
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 32
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 25
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 11, 2022 Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Stat: Steelers have won their last 2 away @ Ravens

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +125 Bovada Logo

Baltimore Ravens

 -145 Bovada Logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

$5,625 in NFL Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your week 17 NFL bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the NFL week 17 Bank Holiday Monday (2nd Jan 23) matches.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Week 17: Fixtures & Money Line Betting For Bank Holiday Games
Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Week 17: Fixtures & Money Line Betting For Bank Holiday Games
BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Week 17: Fixtures & Money Line Betting For Bank Holiday Games
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Week 17: Fixtures & Money Line Betting For Bank Holiday Games

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
DukesMayo
American Football

BREAKING How To Bet On The Duke’s Mayo Bowl In Maryland | Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites

Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Wilson and White
American Football
Another QB Shakeup for the New York Jets
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 26 2022

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and expected to start for the rest of the season.    #Jets QB Mike White has been cleared for…

ChaseYoung
American Football
Washington Commanders Chase Young Set To Make His 2022 Debut
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 22 2022

Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut this week against the San Francisco 49ers.    Washington DE Chase Young is off the injury…

Minshew
American Football
Gardner Minshew Projected To Start On Saturday
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 22 2022
Jackson
American Football
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Suffers a Sprained PCL
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 6 2022
Watson
American Football
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Reinstated By The NFL
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 28 2022
justin jefferson
American Football
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlights player of the week awards
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 16 2022
Arrow to top