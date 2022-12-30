NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Week 17: Fixtures & Money Line Betting For Bank Holiday Games

It’s NFL week 17 this coming Bank Holiday weekend with a stack more games on Monday (January 2nd 2023). We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each fixture, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.
Best NFL Free Bets For Week 17 (2nd Jan 2023)
NFL Week Head-to-Heads Stats Week 17 Fixtures and Money Line Betting
See below all of the NFL week 17 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions 1pm Sun 2nd Jan 2nd
Played: 185 times
Chicago Bears Wins: 104
Detriot Lions Wins: 76
Tied: 5
Last Met: Nov 13 2022, Detroit Lions 31 @ Chicago Bears 30
Key Stat: Chicago Bears have won their last four away games at Detriot Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 41 times
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 13
Houston Texans Wins: 28
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 9, 2022, Houston Texans 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 6
Key Stat: Houston Texans have won their last 9 games vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 47 times
Cleveland Browns Wins: 34
Washington Commanders Wins: 12
Tied: 1
Last Met: Sept 27, 2020 Washington Football Team 20 @ Cleveland Browns 34
Key Stat: Washington have won 4 of their last 6 vs Cleveland
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 125 times
Denver Broncos Wins: 55
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 70
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 11, 2022, Kansas City Chiefs 34 @ Denver Broncos 28
Key Stat: Kansas City Chiefs have won their last 14 vs Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 114 times
Miami Dolphins Wins: 60
New England Patriots Wins: 54
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 11, 2022, New England Patriots 7 @ Miami Dolphins
Key Stat: Miami Dolphins have won their last 4 vs New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 32 times
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 17
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Last met: Oct 13, 2019 Atlanta Falcons 33 @ Arizona Cardinals 34
Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 9 home games vs Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 19 times
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 12
New York Giants Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 23, 2018 New York Giants 27 @ Indianapolis Colts 28
Key Stat: Indianapolis Colts have won their last 4 vs New York Giants
New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 34 times
New Orleans Saints Wins: 15
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 21, 2021 New Orleans Saints 29 @ Philadelphia Eagles
Key Stat: Eagles have won their last 3 home games vs New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 44 times
Carolina Panthers Wins: 25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 23, 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 @ Carolina Panthers 21
Key Stat: Tampa have won 4 of their last 5 vs Carolina Panthers
San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 14 times
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 7
Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 1, 2018 Oakland Raiders 3 @ San Francisco 49ers 34
Key Stat: 49ers have won 4 of their last 5 vs Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 20 times
New York Jets Wins: 8
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 12
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 13, 2020 New York Jets 3 @ Seattle Seahawks 40
Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 4 vs New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers 4:25pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 124
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 57
Green Bay Packers Wins: 64
Tied: 3
Last Met: Sept 11 2022, Gren Bay Packers 7 @ Minnesota Vikings 23
Key Stat: Viking have won 3 of their last 4 vs Green Bay
Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 12 times
Los Angeles Rams Wins: 7
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 23, 2018 LA Chargers 23 @ LA Rams 35
Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 3 vs Rams at home
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens 8:20pm Sun Jan 2nd
Played: 57 times
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 32
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 25
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 11, 2022 Baltimore Ravens 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Stat: Steelers have won their last 2 away @ Ravens
