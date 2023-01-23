NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Conference Championship Weekend: AFC and NFC Championship Betting

We’ve got the key NFL head-to-head stats ahead of the Sunday’s huge NFC and AFC Conference Championship title games. Find out the head-to-head records for each match that sees Bengals @ Chiefs and 49ers @ Eagles. Plus, if you are looking to have a bet on the NFL Wild Card games, there’s a bundle of NFL free bets to claim below.
NFL Head-to-Heads Stats | AFC and NFC Conference Title Game Stats and Money Line Betting
See below all of the 2023 NFL Conference Championship AFC and NFC head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games).
Super Bowl LVII favorites and top seeds the Kansas City Chiefs saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the AFC Conference Championship title game, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Buffalo Bills last weekend.
The AFC matchup will be a repeat of last season’s title game, which the Bengals won 27-24 in overtime, before going onto lose Super Bowl LV to the LA Rams.
The NFC title game will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles after the 49ers got by the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round and the Eagles smashed the Giants.
Sunday, January 29, 2023
AFC: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs, 3:00pm (ET)
Played: 32 times
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 18
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 14
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 4, 2022: Kansas City Chiefs 24 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27
Key Stat: The Bengals have won the last 3 H2H’s and 2 of their last 3 away games at the Chiefs
- Money Line Betting
- Cincinnati Bengals -107 @ BetOnline
- Kansas City Chiefs [email protected] BetOnline
NFC: San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 6:30pm (ET)
Played: 35 times
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 20
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 14
Tied: 1
Last Met: September 19, 2021: San Francisco 49er 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles
Key Stat: The last 6 H2H’s have been an even split with 3 wins each, but the 49ers have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Eagles
- Money Line Betting
- San Francisco 49ers +123 @ BetOnline
- Philadelphia Eagles -143 @ BetOnline
Odds correct Jan 23, but subject to change
