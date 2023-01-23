NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Conference Championship Weekend: AFC and NFC Championship Betting

We’ve got the key NFL head-to-head stats ahead of the Sunday’s huge NFC and AFC Conference Championship title games. Find out the head-to-head records for each match that sees Bengals @ Chiefs and 49ers @ Eagles. Plus, if you are looking to have a bet on the NFL Wild Card games, there’s a bundle of NFL free bets to claim below.



NFL Head-to-Heads Stats | AFC and NFC Conference Title Game Stats and Money Line Betting

See below all of the 2023 NFL Conference Championship AFC and NFC head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games).

Super Bowl LVII favorites and top seeds the Kansas City Chiefs saw off the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the AFC Conference Championship title game, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

The AFC matchup will be a repeat of last season’s title game, which the Bengals won 27-24 in overtime, before going onto lose Super Bowl LV to the LA Rams.

The NFC title game will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles after the 49ers got by the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round and the Eagles smashed the Giants.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs, 3:00pm (ET)



Played: 32 times

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 18

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 14

Tied: 0

Last Met: December 4, 2022: Kansas City Chiefs 24 @ Cincinnati Bengals 27

Key Stat: The Bengals have won the last 3 H2H’s and 2 of their last 3 away games at the Chiefs

Odds correct Jan 23, but subject to change

NFC: San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 6:30pm (ET)



Played: 35 times

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 20

Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 14

Tied: 1

Last Met: September 19, 2021: San Francisco 49er 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Key Stat: The last 6 H2H’s have been an even split with 3 wins each, but the 49ers have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Eagles

Odds correct Jan 23, but subject to change

$5,625 in NFL Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your NFL free bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the Conference Championship AFC and NFC round matches ( Jan, 29 2023).

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None

Content You May Like