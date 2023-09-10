NFL

NFL Free Bets For Week One: Best Football Sportsbook Betting Offers For Today

Andy Newton
We’ve got the best NFL free bets for week one and the best football sportsbook betting offers today as the new NFL season is now underway. You can join these trusted NFL betting sites to also claim up to $8,750 in free bets and if that’s not all – they will also allow you to place bets in ANY US State. Here’s how.

NFL Free Bets For Week One: Best Football Sportsbook Betting Offers

50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 For NFL Sunday

125% Bonus Up to $1000 In NFL Free Bets

  1. BetOnline – Leading welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – NFL specialist with multi-deposit welcome bonus
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
  5. MyBookie – A punter’s paradise of a sportsbook with outstanding NFL odds
  6. BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

Bet On NFL In ANY US State

You can sign-up with our leading NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state – therefore it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL within the USA can often be tricky – based on what state you live in, as not all states are legalized yet.

So, depending on where you reside or are trying to place a bet from in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, the ‘top news’ is we’ve joined-up with the top 5 US sports betting sites which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the best NFL betting sites that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – just over $4,000, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Last season, it was the Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes that we witnessed winning Super Bowl LVII and the best US NFL betting sites are making them the favourites to go all the way again in 2024 and become the first ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

The Chiefs eventually beat off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in one of the Super Bowl greats back in February, while it’s also the Eagles the sportsbooks are pricing up as their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which this season will be on Sunday February 11, 2024.

That Kansas success was their third Super Bowl in their history, but also their second final in the last four seasons.

Coming next in the Super Bowl betting market for the 2023/24 season are the San Francisco 49ers, who despite last winning the title in 1995, are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both on six Super Bowl wins, remain the most successful sides in the competition.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
