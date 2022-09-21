Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +400 Steelers vs Browns Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We have an AFC North battle on Thursday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Steelers vs Browns same game parlay at Bovada and our two picks could net you $1796.50 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Steelers -5.0 points @ -109 with Bovada
- Browns under 38.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
Steelers vs Browns Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Steelers +5.0 points -109
This is an AFC North rivalry, and this should be a good way to kick-off Week Three of the NFL season. The Steelers are five-point away underdogs, and maybe that number is a bit too high.
The majority of the money is on Pittsburgh, and for good reason. Since 2007 the Steelers are 32-22-1 ATS as away underdogs and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings vs Cleveland.
The Browns have a potent running attack behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and Pittsburgh will have to improve upon their 128 rushing yards allowed, otherwise the Steelers are toast Thursday night.
If Pittsburgh can stop the Browns running backs from going wild, and we think that they can, Cleveland will be forced to throw the ball and Browns QB Jacoby Brissett has mediocre stats against a below-average Pittsburgh passing defense.
Pittsburgh on the other hand doesn’t have the most sexy offense in the league, but they do have RB Najee Harris and wideout Dionte Johnson, not to mention rookie WR George Pickens. QB Mitch Trubisky has pedestrian stats, but he could have a big night against a banged-up Browns secondary, allowing 279 passing yards per contest.
Some key trends for this pick;
- Underdog is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings
- Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings.
- Steelers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss
- Steelers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 vs. AFC North
Finally, the Browns will likely win this game, but all Pittsburgh needs to do is cover the five points, and that’s what they should do as away underdogs during the Mike Tomlin era. Take the five points and win the first leg of this parlay.
Steelers vs Browns Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Browns under 38.5 points -110
This contest should be low scoring as both rely on the running game and managing the clock, and we’ll see plenty of both in this one.
Obviously, Cleveland will be more run focussed with that backfield of theirs, and we also know all too well that Pittsburgh RB Harris is probably due for a huge game after a very slow start by his standards.
Neither QB has exactly set the world on fire and on a night where the winds are expected to be gusty, these two will have an even tougher time slinging the pigskin.
And that’s how this game is going to go. The winds will be blowing, affecting the passing and kicking games, and we’ll see plenty of Chubb, Hunt and Harris with maybe some Chase Claypool Wildcat opportunities.
Some important trends for this pick;
- Under is 7-2 in the last 9 meetings in Cleveland.
- Under is 5-2 in the last 7 meetings
- Under is 4-0 in Steelers last 4 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game
- Under is 4-0 in Steelers last 4 vs. AFC North
- Under is 5-1 in Steelers last 6 games following an ATS loss
- Under is 5-2 in Browns last 7 home games
Finally, scoring the football will be difficult Thursday night. The wind will play a huge factor, and already challenged offenses will have an even harder time scoring than they already do. Play the under and cash that parlay.