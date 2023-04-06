NFL Draft Odds: Commanders Most Likely To Draft Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson is largely recognized as the top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and for good reason.

Robinson put up back-to-back 1,100+ yard seasons the last two years, and had a stellar performance in 2022. The Texas product rushed for 1,580 and scored 18 touchdowns, and was given the Doak Walker Award, recognizing the best running back in the country.

Commanders Are Listed Favorites To Draft Bijan Robinson

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a running back prospect like Bijan Robinson. @mcshay13 sizes up just what level of a player a team would get in the former Texas star. pic.twitter.com/8XFi1lgSdC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2023

He is widely projected to be the first running back off of the board. Most outlets and experts have him mocked to be selected in the 12-18 range, though some see him going as high as the top-10.

Which team is going to select Bijan Robinson? The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have listed every NFL’s likelihood of drafting him. Here are the favorites:

List Of Favorites To Draft Robinson:

Washington Commanders (+450)

The leader in the clubhouse is the Commanders. They have Brian Robinson Jr and Antonio Gibson on their roster already, but their running back room is far from solidified as they look to improve on finishing 28th in the league in yards per attempt.

Washington holds the 16th overall pick, which would be in prime range to take Robinson with their first selection. But if some of the rumors of his soaring draft stock are true, then the Commanders could need to move up a few spots to have a shot at him.

Los Angeles Chargers (+500)

Not far behind on the list of odds to land Bijan Robinson is the Los Angeles Chargers, who come in with a +500 designation. Austin Ekeler has been the team’s feature back for the last couple of seasons, and has been one of the most productive in the NFL over that time. But it appears that he wants out, which would leave a gaping hole in the Chargers’ backfield.

Will Los Angeles pray that he drops? They hold the 21st overall pick, and won’t have a shot at drafting Robinson if other teams are as interested as they appear. They could move up if they wanted to, as they have all of their picks available for the 2023 Draft.

Dallas Cowboys (+500)

This may just be a case of “which team needs a running back”, as the Cowboys don’t have a pick until all the way down at number 26. But they just cut ties with Ezekiel Elliot, and could be looking to add some young, fresh legs to the mix.

Dallas re-signed Tony Pollard his off-season, who figures to be the starter in Week 1. But he and Robinson could form a dynamic duo should the Cowboys somehow find a way to draft the player who spent his college days just down the road in Austin.

