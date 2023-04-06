Betting

NFL Draft Odds: Commanders Most Likely To Draft Bijan Robinson

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz jhernandez cowboys news the dallas cowboys select bijan robinson1
rsz jhernandez cowboys news the dallas cowboys select bijan robinson1

Bijan Robinson is largely recognized as the top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and for good reason.

Robinson put up back-to-back 1,100+ yard seasons the last two years, and had a stellar performance in 2022. The Texas product rushed for 1,580 and scored 18 touchdowns, and was given the Doak Walker Award, recognizing the best running back in the country.

Commanders Are Listed Favorites To Draft Bijan Robinson

He is widely projected to be the first running back off of the board. Most outlets and experts have him mocked to be selected in the 12-18 range, though some see him going as high as the top-10.

Which team is going to select Bijan Robinson? The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have listed every NFL’s likelihood of drafting him. Here are the favorites:

List Of Favorites To Draft Robinson:

Washington Commanders (+450)

The leader in the clubhouse is the Commanders. They have Brian Robinson Jr and Antonio Gibson on their roster already, but their running back room is far from solidified as they look to improve on finishing 28th in the league in yards per attempt.

Washington holds the 16th overall pick, which would be in prime range to take Robinson with their first selection. But if some of the rumors of his soaring draft stock are true, then the Commanders could need to move up a few spots to have a shot at him.

Most Likely To Draft Robinson Odds Play
Commanders +450 BetOnline logo
Chargers +500 BetOnline logo
Cowboys +500 BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers (+500)

Not far behind on the list of odds to land Bijan Robinson is the Los Angeles Chargers, who come in with a +500 designation. Austin Ekeler has been the team’s feature back for the last couple of seasons, and has been one of the most productive in the NFL over that time. But it appears that he wants out, which would leave a gaping hole in the Chargers’ backfield.

Will Los Angeles pray that he drops? They hold the 21st overall pick, and won’t have a shot at drafting Robinson if other teams are as interested as they appear. They could move up if they wanted to, as they have all of their picks available for the 2023 Draft.

Dallas Cowboys (+500)

This may just be a case of “which team needs a running back”, as the Cowboys don’t have a pick until all the way down at number 26. But they just cut ties with Ezekiel Elliot, and could be looking to add some young, fresh legs to the mix.

Dallas re-signed Tony Pollard his off-season, who figures to be the starter in Week 1. But he and Robinson could form a dynamic duo should the Cowboys somehow find a way to draft the player who spent his college days just down the road in Austin.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz gettyimages 1448238053 1024x744 1
Betting

LATEST Drake Bets $350,000 on UConn To Win Big In National Championship

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 4 2023
rsz 210223150836 06 tiger woods lead image
Betting
Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 4 2023

Masters Week is upon us, and the greatest golfers in the world will be ascending upon Augusta, Georgia for arguably the biggest and most famous weekend in the sport. We…

rsz 102701099 hooker t800
Betting
2023 NFL Draft: Which Team Is Most Likely To Draft Hendon Hooker?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 3 2023

Hendon Hooker will be one of the more interesting prospects heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, and odds have been released regarding which team is most likely to pick him….

rsz r1151941 1296x729 16 9
Betting
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: 71% Chance Of Mavericks Return
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 2 2023
rsz gettyimages 1448238053 1024x744 1
Betting
Rapper Drake Bets $250,000 On FAU And Miami In Final Four
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 1 2023
rsz ad9edaef dd5e 4f94 b875 5014235089de 1920x1080 1
Betting
NCAA Tournament: 3 Intriguing Prop Bets For Saturday’s Final Four
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
rsz 24wcbb clark arms tczk videosixteenbynine3000
Betting
Caitlyn Clark Prop Bets For Final Four Game vs. South Carolina
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
Arrow to top