NFL Divisional Round Predictions, Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The NFL Divisional Round is coming up this Sunday and we have all the action covered, as out team has picked out their best picks or all of the playoff drama coming up, inluding a best pick in every game!

NFL Divisional Round Predictions

Chiefs vs Jaguars – Chiefs

Eagles vs Giants – Eagles

Bills vs Bengals – Bengals

49ers vs Cowboys – 49ers

NFL Divisional Round Parlay @ +600 with BetOnline

NFL Divisional Round Picks

Chiefs vs Jaguars

We are taking the Chiefs to beat the Jaguars this weekend, as Trevor Lawrence could lose his first EVER Saturday NFL game to Patrick Mahomes and co.

The Chiefs were stunning during the regular season and certainly deserved their place in the Divisional Round after finishing top of the AFC in the regular season, while the Jaguars just scraped past the Chargers in one of the best comebacks in playoff history.

Eagles vs Giants

The Eagles were one of the most formidable franchise’s throughout the regular season and they finished top of the NFC to earn a match against the Giants in the Divisional Round.

We are backing the Eagles to beat the Giants on Sunday, as they come into the game heavy favourites on most NFL betting markets after a strong regular season with momentum they should carry through to the playoffs.

Bills vs Bengals

We are backing an upset when the Bengals face the Bills this weekend, as we are taking Cincinnati to knock out the current favourites to win the Super Bowl when they meet on Sunday.

Joe Burrow and co are more than capable of causing an upset and even though they just scraped past the Seahawks in the Wildcard Playoff, we are confident the Bengals can get through to the Championship game for the second year in a row.

49ers vs Cowboys

The 49ers were flawless throughout their Wildcard Playoff game with the Seahawks, as they cruised to a 41-23 victory with thanks mainly to three passing and one rushing TD from Brock Purdy along with the 332 yards from the QB.

We are backing the 49ers to advance to the Championship game next weekend with a win over the Cowboys, who won’t be an easy test having just knocked out Tom Brady and Tampa Bay however there are still weaknesses in the Dallas side that the 49ers will certainly look to take advantage of.

NFL Divisional Round Best Bet

49ers to beat the cowboys @ -200 with BetOnline

NFL Divisional Round Odds

Chiefs (-450) vs Jaguars (+350)

Eagles (-360) vs Giants (+280)

Bills (-245) vs Bengals (+205)

49ers (+170) vs Cowboys (-200)

