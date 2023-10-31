NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 9

Ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season, we have put together our favorite betting picks, predictions and best bets for what should prove to be another thrilling week of football.

NFL Week 9 Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets

There are a number of tasty matchups to look forward to in Week 9, which kicks off on Thursday Night Football as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans.

Two teams at the top of the AFC will go head to head on Sunday morning, as the Dolphins face the Chiefs in Germany for another European game this weekend.

Baltimore face the Seahawks in what could be an intriguing matchup, with both teams having lost just two games so far this year.

In the late kick off on Sunday, the Bengals will look to continue their impressive winning streak in the league, as they welcome Buffalo to Cincinnati.

The Jets face the Chargers on Monday night football this week, with New York looking to win their fourth game in a row after a narrow victory over the Giants in week 8.

We’ve listed our best picks, predictions and best bets below.

NFL Week 9 Betting Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3.0 vs Buffalo Bills @ +100 with BetOnline

The Bengals have been in seriously impressive form of late and after losing three of their first four games this season, Cincinnati have won three games in a row to move to a 4-3 record this year.

Cincinnati picked up their most impressive victory to date last weekend, with a stunning victory over the 49ers in San Fransisco sending a serious statement to the rest of the league.

Joe Burrow seems to have fully recovered from his calf injury now and his impressive movement in the pocket last weekend highlighted just how good the Bengals offence can be when they are at full health.

With the Bengals returning home this week, we think the spread of 3 points in their favor is a fair line, which we would certainly not shy away from backing against a Bills team who haven’t been at their best recently.

NFL Week 9 Betting Pick: Miami Dolphins +2.5 vs Kansas City Chiefs @ -110 with BetOnline

The Kansas City Chiefs were seriously disappointing last week when heavy favorites against the Broncos, losing in Denver by 15 points with Patrick Mahomes failing to throw a touchdown.

The Dolphins survived an early scare against the Patriots in week 8, as they came out comfortable winners in the end to cover the 7.5 point spread and bounce back to winning ways.

With neither side having a home advantage this week, we think that the Dolphins +2.5 point spread is a fantastic price for the game in Germany, especially with the Chiefs struggling for form

NFL Week 9 Betting Pick: Baltimore Ravens -5.5 vs Seattle Seahawks @ -110 with BetOnline

Our final pick for the week 9 matches is for Baltimore to cover the spread against Seattle. The Ravens are 5.5 point underdogs this week, which we think is an easily achievable mark for the hosts.

Baltimore have won their last three games in a row by at least seven points, so coming up against Seattle should be of no concern for Lamar Jackson and co.

The Seahawks have won back to back games in the league, but beating the Browns and Cardinals isn’t anything too impressive and they may struggle this week coming up against one of the top teams in the AFC.