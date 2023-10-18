NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 7

Ahead of Week 7 of the 2023 NFL regular season, we have put together our favorite betting picks, predictions and best bets for what should prove to be another breathtaking week of football.

NFL Week 7 Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets

There are a number of tasty matchups to look forward to in Week 7, starting with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking us off on Thursday Night Football.

The Detroit Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL and it’ll be interesting to see how they fare up against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s also a huge week for the New England Patriots. If they lose their next two games to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, they’ll be 1-7 and will surely embrace the tank to enter the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in a key matchup as well as Philadelphia Eagles vs Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers.

We’ve listed our best picks, predictions and best bets below.

NFL Week 7 Betting Pick: Buffalo Bills -8.5 vs New England Patriots @ -110 with BetOnline

The New England Patriots look like one of the worst teams in football and it was another subpar performance from Mac Jones and his offense in last week’s defeat against the Raiders.

Bill Belichick will know the team’s hopes of turning their season around are done and dusted, meaning they can fully buy into the Caleb Williams sweepstakes and aim for the best possible draft pick next year.

The Buffalo Bills are one of the most electrifying offenses in the NFL led by Josh Allen and they should tear this Patriots team to pieces, missing their two best defensive assets in Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.

Most Patriots fans are simply waiting for the season to end already and our best betting pick for Week 7 is the Bills to cover the spread at -8.5 on the road.

NFL Week 7 Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles -2.0 vs Miami Dolphins @ -110 with BetOnline

Philadelphia’s impressive win streak came to a surprising end last week against the New York Jets, which marked one of the most underwhelming performances of Jalen Hurts’ career.

However, their quarterback very much enjoys a hint of adversity and it would be no surprise to see him bounce back in impressive fashion against a fellow elite side.

The line of 2.0 seems generous here and we’ll happily pick the Eagles to cover the spread at home.

NFL Week 7 Best Bet: San Francisco 49ers -7.0 vs Minnesota Vikings @ -110 with BetOnline

It wasn’t San Francisco’s week last time out as they fell to a narrow defeat in Cleveland, with a game-winning field goal sent wide of the mark by Jake Moody which would’ve left the 49ers as the last undefeated team in the league.

They have a good opportunity to bounce back on the road against a poor Minnesota Vikings unit, who are 2-4 this season with their only wins coming against the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

No Justin Jefferson is a huge blow for the hosts and this should be a routine victory for the travelling side, who are our pick to cover the spread at -7.0 on Monday Night Football.

