Thursday Night Football gets us underway for the latest gameweek this evening, and below we are talking you through our NFL Week 6 picks and predictions.

NFL Week 6 Picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Broncos +10.5 @ -110

San Francisco 49ers vs Cleveland Browns: 49ers -7 @ -112

Baltimore Ravnes vs Tennessee Titans: Titans +4 @ +190

NFL Week 6 Pick One: Broncos +10.5

It is interesting to note that while Denver Broncos have had a nightmare covering tight ends and dealing with rushing offenses this season (5.9 yards per carry), the Week 6 public betting figures show a slight majority backing the underdogs.

It is the largest spread of the gameweek, and for good reason given they have lost four of their five games. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have persevered after their Week 1 slip-up against the Lions to win four straight games.

However, Denver are scoring just over 24 points per game on average which puts them in the upper half of the NFL, albeit just. The Chiefs have also failed to reach their imperious best so far this season, winning by more than 10 points on just one occasion against the Bears.

While we expect Kansas to get the win, the spread could be a tall order if Russel Wilson and co can continue putting consolation points on the board.

NFL Week 6 Pick Two: 49ers -7

It will be interesting to see how Super Bowl favorites the 49ers deal with the Cleveland defense this weekend.

The Browns have allowed the least passing yards in the NFL and the second-least points of any team. However, San Francisco look a class above this season, and much of the pre-game chatter about the Dallas Cowboy’s defense last week was quickly squashed as the 49ers claimed a huge 42-10 win.

The Cowboys were allowing the second-least passing yards but that didn’t appear to faze Brock Purdy, who still put up 252 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns will look to nullify the hosts on the ground this weekend, but they are yet to face anything like the calibre of Christian McCaffrey yet.

It is a sizeable gap to cover, but you’d be hard pushed to find a team better equipped to unlocking a stout Browns defense.

NFL Week 6 Pick Three: Titans +4

It feels like no one really has a read on the Titans this season.

They are certainly susceptible on the ground having registered the eighth-most yards per play, and rank in the top half for most yards allowed.

They are more than capable of snatching wins though, having found a way past the Chargers and the Bengals, but their pre-season title as potential sleeper picks has so far failed to surface.

Tennessee come up against the Ravens in Week 6, who enter the contest off the back of a disastrous showing in a defeat against the Steelers, in which their wide receivers had four drops.

Whether that sparks a reaction remains to be seen, but there was nothing to suggest from that performance that the Titans can’t win here, or at least cover the spread. We’ll side with the value here.

