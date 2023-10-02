NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 5

Ahead of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season, we have put together our favorite betting picks, predictions and best bets for what should prove to be another breathtaking week of football.

NFL Week 5 Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets

There are a number of tasty matchups to look forward to in Week 5, starting with the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears kicking us off on Thursday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, whilst the Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back against the New York Giants and the New England Patriots will feel they have to beat the New Orleans Saints in a number of key matchups.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the LA Rams on the road before the San Francisco 49ers headline Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys which should be a cracker too.

We’ve listed our best picks, predictions and best bets below.

NFL Week 5 Betting Pick: Buffalo Bills -5.5 vs Jacksonville Jaguars @ -110 with BetOnline

It feels like a long time ago already from Buffalo’s Week 1 defeat against the New York Jets, because now they look like one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL and potential frontrunners to come out of the AFC.

Josh Allen has led his team to three straight victories, including blowouts against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders – before pulling off a resounding 48-20 triumph against the red-hot Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Jacksonville are 2-2 and have only managed to pick up wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons so far – but they do perform well in London and can’t be ruled out under Trevor Lawrence’s guide.

However, our biggest fancy for Week 5 is the Bills spread at -5.5.

NFL Week 5 Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles -4.5 vs LA Rams @ +110 with BetOnline

There are just two teams in the NFL with a 4-0 record after four weeks – the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing or pretty for the Eagles on a number of occasions, but they’ve fought impressively and overcame repeated adversity to finish on top and grind out wins in the end.

The Rams looked good in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks before consecutive defeats to the 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 4, they beat the Colts in overtime and won impressively – but this feels like a mismatch.

Our prediction for this one is the Eagles spread at -4.5 in California.

NFL Week 5 Best Bet: New York Jets to beat the Denver Broncos @ +120 with BetOnline

The Zach Wilson experience has been one hell of a rollercoaster for New York Jets fans. It was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers leading the team this season, but an untimely achilles injury in Week 1 has put a spanner in the works.

At times, Wilson has looked fantastic as the Jets signal caller and there’s no doubt he has the potential to be a starting quarterback in this league – that’s why he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He led the Jets to victory against the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning drive, but disappointing showings against the Cowboys and Patriots with poor turnovers raised questions around his security in his role.

He has good offensive talent around him with the likes of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and Zach was impressive in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 28/39 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The former BYU star became the only quarterback in history to have fewer interceptions and more completions, passing yards and touchdown passes in a game against Patrick Mahomes in college or the NFL.

This looks like a game the Jets can dominate to get back in the win column, against a poor Denver Broncos side who scraped to victory against the Chicago Bears and have been beaten in their other three outings this season.

