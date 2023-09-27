NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 4

Ahead of week 4 of the NFL season this year, we have put together our favorite betting picks before what is set to be yet another thrilling week of football action.

NFL Week 4 Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets

There are some very exciting matchups coming up in week 4 of thee NFL season. Thursday night football will see two sides look to improve on their 2-1 record, with Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

NFL Sunday then has 14 games for fans to sink their teeth into, including the first international fixture of the year with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Atlanta Falcons in London, England.

The best game to watch on Sunday could be the Buffalo Bills clash against Miami Dolphins, with Miami one of just three teams to remain unbeaten so far this season.

Dallas take on New England in one of the late games on Sunday, which is followed by the Jets against Kansas City in the final match on Sunday.

NFL Week 4 Betting Pick: Detroit Lions -1.5 Vs Green Bay Packers @ -110 With BetOnline

Detroit Lions have impressed so far this season and they kicked off the 2023 NFL campaign with a narrow victory over Super Bowl champs Kansas City in a thrilling win right at the death.

Since week 1, Detroit has lost to Seattle in overtime, before putting their season back on track with a win against the Falcons in week 3. Detroit look like a much more organised outfit this year than they did last season and so we are backing them to cover the spread against Green Bay on Thursday night.

Jared Goff has worked his offence extremely efficiently so far this season and we don’t think he’ll have any trouble finding a way to the end zone against the Packers who are 2-1 after their first three matches.

NFL Week 4 Prediction: Miami Dolphins +2.5 vs Buffalo Bills @ +100 with BetOnline

We are backing the underdogs in our second pick for week 4 of the NFL, as we are taking Miami to cover the 2.5 point spread set against them for their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami have kicked off their season in impressive form and they remain one of only three teams in the NFL with a 100% record after their first their matches. The Dolphins’ latest game saw them thrash Denver last week, as they put an incredible record-breaking 70 points past the Broncos.

Despite being priced as underdogs for their game against Buffalo, we are taking Miami to cover the spread and continue their excellent start to the season with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill tearing up the record books already this year.

NFL Week 4 Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 vs Tennessee Titans @ -110 with BetOnline

Our final pick for the week 4 games coming up this weekend is for the Cincinnati Bengals to cover their 2.5 point spread against the Tennessee Titans.

Although their season took a couple of games to get going, Cincinnati finally got their first win of the season against the LA Rams last weekend to move them to 1-2 after the first three games.

Joe Burrow is still yet to really get going this season, but we believe that the consistent quarterback can get back on top of his game this weekend when his side travels to Tennessee.

