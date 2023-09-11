NFL

NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 2

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
Ahead of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season, we have put together our favorite betting picks, predictions and best bets for what should prove to be another breathtaking week of football.

NFL Week 2 Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets

There are a number of tasty matchups to look forward to in Week 2, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings kicking us off on Thursday Night Football as the defending AFC champions are welcomed back to Pennsylvania.

Division rivals Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head, the reigning Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Jets to name a few key matchups.

Miami at New England on Sunday night should also prove to be a cracker, and we’ve listed our best picks, predictions and best bets below.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

NFL Week 2 Betting Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 vs Jacksonville Jaguars @ -110 with BetOnline

It was an uncharacteristic Week 1 defeat for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, so the defending champions will be under pressure to return to winning ways on the road in Jacksonville.

Presuming Travis Kelce can return to fitness to give Mahomes an extra target, the line of 3.5 looks appealing for the Chiefs who knocked the Jaguars out of the playoffs earlier this year and have won the last seven meetings between the two sides.

Jacksonville earned a tidy victory on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 but this should prove to be a much tougher test and Kansas will respond in the way that all true champions do.

Bet on the Chiefs -3.5 (-110)

NFL Week 2 Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles over 30 points vs Minnesota Vikings @ +110 with BetOnline

The Philadelphia Eagles offense looked shaky at times during their narrow victory over the New England Patriots on Week 1 but still managed to score 25 points against what is expected to be one of the NFL’s toughest defenses this season.

They scored an average of 28.1 points per game last season and the offense was one of the league’s very best. Whilst we didn’t see that in full fruition in Foxborough, we should see it return against a Minnesota Vikings side which ranked 30th in points allowed in 2022.

Minnesota were thoroughly disappointing in their opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and confidence appears to be low for their season ahead.

Bet on the Eagles over 30 points (+110)

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

NFL Week 2 Best Bet: New England Patriots to beat the Miami Dolphins @ +110 with BetOnline

A disastrous first quarter proved pivotal in New England’s opening loss to Philadelphia on Sunday as a pick-six from Mac Jones and a fumble from Ezekiel Elliott led to early touchdowns from the visitors.

Against one of the league’s best defenses and without two starting offensive linemen, cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver Devante Parker, the Patriots went on to outscore the Eagles 20-9 in the following three quarters with Jones throwing three TD passes for 316 yards.

A tidier opening period would have seen the hosts cause a huge upset against the Super Bowl runners-up and there were many positives to be taken. With home field advantage to work with, New England should get their first win on the board against Miami.

Bet on the Patriots to win (+110)

