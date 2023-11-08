NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 10

Ahead of Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season, we have put together our favorite betting picks, predictions and best bets for what should prove to be another thrilling week of football.

NFL Week 10 Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets

There are some very interesting matchups coming up in week 10 off the NFL season, with 28 teams taking to the field between Thursday and Monday.

Week 10 kicks off with the Bears taking on the Panthers in Thursday night football which could be a close game, as both teams have lost seven games already this season.

On Sunday morning fans will be treated to another European game, as New England face Indianapolis in Germany with the Patriots looking to end a two game losing streak.

The Jaguars are coming off a week break this weekend and in their return to action they face the San Fransisco 49ers, in what could be the most exciting match of week 10.

High Flying CJ Stroud and the Texans have another difficult challenger this week, as Joe Burrow and the Cincinatti Bengals welcome Houston to the Paycor Stadium

The Bills face the Broncos on Monday night football this week, with Denver looking to win their third game in a row after an impressive victory over the Chiefs in week 8.

We’ve listed our best picks, predictions and best bets below.

NFL Week 10 Betting Pick: New Orleans Saints -2.5 vs Minnesota Vikings @ -110 with BetOnline

Our first pick for this weekends slate of fixtures is for New Orleans to cover the spread against Minnesota, with the Saints coming into the game as 2.5 point favorites.

The Saints are on a two game win streak in the NFL and having beaten the Colts and the Bears by at least seven points each time, we believe Derek Carr and company can come out on top against the Vikings.

With Kirk Cousins out for the rest of the season, new signing Joshua Dobbs took over and seriously impressed with a last gasp win against the Flacons. Despite winning last weekend against Atlanta, Dobbs and the Vikings might struggle this weekend against an in form Saints team.

NFL Week 10 Betting Pick: Indianapolis Colts -1.5 vs New England Patriots @ -110 with BetOnline

This weeks European game takes place in Germany again, and we are backing the Colts to just edge the Patriots by 2 points on Sunday morning.

New England are trying to snap a two game losing streak this weekend when they face Indianapolis, but things wont be made easy for Mac Jones who has struggled again in the last two weeks.

We believe the Colts can just edge the game, as they look to build on an impressive performance against the Panthers last weekend in which they recorded a two touchdown win.

NFL Week 10 Betting Pick: Detroit Lions -2.5 vs LA Chargers @ -110 with BetOnline

Our final pick for this weekend’s games is for the Detroit Lions to cover, after being set as marginal 2.5 point favorites against the LA Chargers.

Los Angeles have won two games on the bounce, but we think that they might struggle this weekend against a Detroit side who are looking to win their sixth game in seven weeks.

Detroit haven’t lost in the NFL since week 8 of the season, when they fell to a Baltimore side that looks like serious Super Bowl contenders this year.