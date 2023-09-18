Read on to see the best betting offers and free bets for Monday night football as the New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football
- BetOnline – $1000 in NFL betting offers & free bets for Monday night football
- Everygame – $500 NFL Monday night betting offer to claim
- Bovada – Crypto and USD supported with $750 in free bets
- BetNow – $1000 in NFL betting offers for today
- MyBookie – 50% reload bonus and $1000 NFL Monday welcome offer
- BetUS – Gigantic $2500 NFL Monday night bonus to claim
- Sportsbetting.ag – 2 x $500 NFL free bets on first two deposits
- JazzSports – Existing customer free bets for NFL Monday night betting
Bet In ANY US State With The Best NFL Monday Night Bonuses and Free Bets
When joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL ahead of today’s Monday Night Football, they will also let you bet in ANY US State – so, it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area of the US, or not.
- Create BetOnline account today
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL Bets
RELATED: NFL Week 2 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Times, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds
Latest US Sports Betting Update
When placing bets on the NFL in the USA, this can at times have a few issues and be harder depending on where you live in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.
However, there is ‘great news’ here as we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for betting offers and free bets which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s NFL Monday Night games.
Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football this season.
We have researched the leading overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.
If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.
Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.
Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.
Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on the NFL Monday Night action.
RELATED: NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 2
NFL Monday Football Betting Options (Sept 18, 2023)
The Saints will be hoping to follow up last week’s win over the Titans as they face the Panthers tonight. It will be the 58th time the sides have played and it’s a tight one in the series, with the Saints leading just 29-28.
It’s the Panthers that hold sway in the recent games played at the Bank Of America Stadium – winning their last two.
It’s also off to the Heinz Field Stadium tonight as the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This will be the 144th time these NFL sides have played, with the Steelers holding a 80-62 series win.
Pittsburgh have also lost just 1 of their last 20 home games vs the Browns.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
NFL Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football Reviewed
Learn more about the best NFL Monday night betting offer promos in our mini reviews for the 8 showcased sportsbooks.
BETONLINE: $1000 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (50% Deposit Bonus)
BetOnline will give new joiners a $1000 NFL Monday Night Football bonus this week – which is based on a 50% deposit bonus – therefore, to max-out the full $1000 on offer, you need to deposit $2000.
But, if you can’t put in a first deposit of $2000, then this is fine as well – as you can claim this welcome offer for as little as $55 ($27.50) free bet.
Once got an account you’ll also get the best NFL betting markets for all the 2023/24 games with some of the most competitive odds you’ll see from any US sportsbook.
With many existing customer offers too, that include a 25% reload bonus and refer a friend rewards, then there’s many things to keep you interested long after you place your first NFL wager.
Why Bet With BetOnline?
- 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
- 25% sports reload business
- Existing customer NFL offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- Bet with crypto
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- No taxes on winnings
- All NFL markets for various games
- Place bets in ANY US State
- T&C’s apply
EVERYGAME: $500 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (100% Deposit Bonus)
Everygame have another $500 in NFL promos & bonuses for NFL Monday Night Football to claim on with their 100% deposit betting offer.
The offer is easy to understand – just deposit up to $500 and the Everygame team will match it – meaning you’ll have up to $500 in NFL free bets added to your account ready for the Monday games this week (18 Sept, 2023).
With top NFL betting odds on all the games with one of the best market coverages, it’s not hard to see why Everygame are one of the top US sportsbooks for NFL betting.
There are also many existing customer offers to look out for on their site that include free parlay bets, deposit reloads and rewards for any friends you get to join with them too.
Why Bet With Everygame?
- Better odds and more markets
- Place bets in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- Top 100% deposit welcome bonus
- Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- Age restriction: 18+
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
BOVADA: $750 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (75% Deposit Bonus)
If you want another $750 in NFL betting offers – you can when you get an account with Bovada.
With their 75% deposit bonus for NFL Monday, just deposit $1000 and this will put $750 in NFL free bets into your account.
You can also bet using crypto with Bovada, if you prefer, while the minimum deposit is just $20 if you are not able to max-out for their full $750 free bet.
NFL betting lovers ahead of the Monday night games on Sept 18, can then explore all the normal betting markets and top odds at Bovada and also qualify for their many existing customer NFL offers that include a rewards points scheme – giving you more, the more you wager.
Why Bet With Bovada?
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on ANY US state
- No taxes on winnings
- Age restriction: 18 years old+
- Existing customer NFL betting offers
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- Bet with crypto
BETNOW: $1000 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (100% Deposit Bonus)
BetNow new joiners can redeem another $1000 in NFL Monday night bonuses and betting offers with their exclusive SportsLens 100% matched deposit bonus.
Their easy-to-navigate sportsbook is a firm favorite with football fans all over the US and with the new NFL season now started, they’ve got the best and latest odds and all the popular markets covered for EVERY game.
If that’s not enough – you can also use BetNow to bet in ANY US state and also get some of the best NFL existing customer offers on the market – ones like a great 25% reup bonus and 2% back on any weekly losses – paid back on Mondays.
Why Bet With BetNow?
- 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
- 10% weekly rebate
- Bet in ANY US state
- Existing customer NFL offers
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
- Wide NFL market selection for various games
- Age restriction: 18+
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
MYBOOKIE: $1000 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (50% Deposit Bonus)
Join MyBookie for the NFL week 2 Monday night action and you’ll can get up to $1000 in NFL free bets to use on any of the matches.
The MyBookie sportsbook is a well-established sportsbook that is a leading choice with NFL bettors due to their wide market selection and many existing customer deals.
These ongoing offers include a 50% reload bonus to use after your opening deposit and a clever 200% bonus for any friends you send in their direction.
You can also place bets with MyBookie in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a current banned betting section of America.
Why Bet With MyBookie?
- Better odds and more markets
- Existing customer NFL offers
- Bet on NFL in ANY US State
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- Age restriction: 18 years old+
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
BETUS: $2500 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (100% Deposit Bonus)
BetUS have one of the largest NFL Monday night bonuses and free bets for Sept 17 on the market.
This first sign-up promo free bet is a 100% deposit offer so if you are able to do an initial payment of $2500, this will release this monster free bet into your new account.
The BetUS sportsbook has been servicing NFL bettors since 1994 with the best odds and markets – so, it’s fair to say, they’ve been around the block in the betting game.
There’s also no let-up with BetUS, as despite many new sportsbooks coming to the market, they continue to back any customer feedback and improve their offering.
Why? Well, there are also some excellent existing customer offers with a 10% cash and extra crypto bonuses in play.
While, if you’ve got a lot of friends, you could be raking it in with their $600 refer a friend bonus.
Why Bet With BetUS
- Better odds and more markets
- Existing customer offers
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- Top sign-up offer
- Bet in ANY US State
- Age restriction: 18+
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
SPORTSBETTING.AG: $1000 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (100% Deposit Bonus On 1st Two)
Sportsbetting.ag are also worth signing up with if you like sports betting – especially on the NFL.
You can get going with TWO opening 100% matched deposit bonuses of $500 on each one.
So – if you claim the full for these, that’s $1000 in free money betting offers to wager on the NFL Monday night football matches.
Then, once you’ve got your new Sportsbetting.ag account, you can then see the wide choice of NFL games and markets they have, coupled with competitive betting odds.
The offers keep delivering long after joining too as there is also a 25% reload bonus to get your hands on after your first two deposits, another $200 refer-a-friend bonus if you’ve any mates that want to get involved too and some interesting NFL contests are a nice addition.
Why Bet With Sportsbetting.ag:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- No taxes on winnings
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- Generous sign-up offer
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- Bet with crypto
JAZZ SPORTS: $1000 Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (100% Deposit Bonus)
Jazz Sports are the final of the showcased sportsbooks for NFL Monday night football bonuses, but despite this position they are still one of the best betting sites around.
Their NFL coverage is adored by many football bettors, with each NFL game covered and all the normal markets from spreads, touchdown scorers and parlays, not to mention futures betting options.
You can also place a bet in ANY US state with Jazz Sports and as soon as you’ve got your account this will also unlock $25 risk-free props builder and live betting free bets for existing customers to keep you entertained well after placing your first bet.
Why Bet With Jazz Sports?
- Top odds and all the NFL markets covered
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- $1000 NFL free bet to claim
- Bet in ANY US State
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US