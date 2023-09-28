There are many top NFL betting offers for Thursday night football to claim, but we’ve found the top 8. You can redeem up to $8,750 in NFL offers and also find out why we’ve selected these as the best of the bunch below.



NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Claim Up To $8,750 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

List Of The Best NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football

See below the full list of the best NFL betting offers for Thursday night football that can land you a ‘touchdown’ of bonuses. This catalogue of football offers have been picked as the best offshore options that not only have the best NFL market coverage but will allow players to bet in ANY US State in America.

BetOnline – $1000 NFL betting offers for Thursday night football Everygame – $500 joining NFL bonus for Lions vs Packers BetNow – $1000 betting offer for NFL Thursday Bovada – $750 promo bonus to claim for Detroit vs Green Bay MyBookie – 50% reload bonus on any deposits BetUS – Huge $2500 welcome offer & $600 refer a friend bonus Sportsbetting.ag – Claim 2 x $500 NFL betting offers for Thursday JazzSports – Live stream and NFL betting offers for existing players

Use NFL Betting Offers To Wager In ANY US State

Sign-up with our 8 NFL betting sites featured below and these will also allow you to bet on today’s big Thursday night game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, in what will be the 188th time these sides have played.

You can also bet in ANY US State when claiming these NFL betting offers for Thursday night football.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL bets for Thursday night football

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

USA Sports Betting Update For Thursday Night Football (Lions vs Packers)

Betting on tonight’s ‘week 4’ NFL Thursday night football if living in the US is not always an easy process. This can often be down to what state you live in, as some areas of America still prohibit betting.

But the great news is that all the NFL betting offers on this page will allow you bet in ANY US State, as they are with leading sites that are based offshore.

Therefore, if you are trying to bet on the Thursday night football in states like Texas or California this is 100% okay with the sites listed on this page.

$8,750 In NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football



In addition to being able to bet in any US state, there are also many NFL betting offers to claim – in this case up to $8,750 if you joined all the sites on this page.

Add in a simple joining process with NO KYC checks and many NFL existing customer offers after you’ve joined, then getting started and claiming these top NFL betting offers for Thursday night football has many plusses.

See the latest NFL News, rumours and updates here

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Moneyline Betting With BetOnline

Tonight will see the Lions and Packers face-off for the 188th time and it’s the Packers that hold the series lead 105-75.

They last met only back in January this year, when the Lions came out on top 20-16. Detroit have also won 3 of their last 4 games when playing Green Bay, so can Dan Campbell’s men keep up this good record this evening at the Lambeau Field Stadium?

The betting odds seem to think so, with the Lions the match favorites – but where is your money going?

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions -125 Green Bay Packers +105

Note: Odds are subject to change.

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

Other Content You May Like