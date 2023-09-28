American Football

NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Claim Up To $8,750 In Bonuses

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers

There are many top NFL betting offers for Thursday night football to claim, but we’ve found the top 8. You can redeem up to $8,750 in NFL offers and also find out why we’ve selected these as the best of the bunch below.

NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Claim Up To $8,750 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

List Of The Best NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football

See below the full list of the best NFL betting offers for Thursday night football that can land you a ‘touchdown’ of bonuses. This catalogue of football offers have been picked as the best offshore options that not only have the best NFL market coverage but will allow players to bet in ANY US State in America.

  1. BetOnline – $1000 NFL betting offers for Thursday night football
  2. Everygame – $500 joining NFL bonus for Lions vs Packers
  3. BetNow – $1000 betting offer for NFL Thursday
  4. Bovada – $750 promo bonus to claim for Detroit vs Green Bay
  5. MyBookie – 50% reload bonus on any deposits
  6. BetUS – Huge $2500 welcome offer & $600 refer a friend bonus
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – Claim 2 x $500 NFL betting offers for Thursday
  8. JazzSports – Live stream and NFL betting offers for existing players

Use NFL Betting Offers To Wager In ANY US State

Sign-up with our 8 NFL betting sites featured below and these will also allow you to bet on today’s big Thursday night game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, in what will be the 188th time these sides have played.

You can also bet in ANY US State when claiming these NFL betting offers for Thursday night football.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL bets for Thursday night football
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

USA Sports Betting Update For Thursday Night Football (Lions vs Packers)

Betting on tonight’s ‘week 4’ NFL Thursday night football if living in the US is not always an easy process. This can often be down to what state you live in, as some areas of America still prohibit betting.

But the great news is that all the NFL betting offers on this page will allow you bet in ANY US State, as they are with leading sites that are based offshore.

Therefore, if you are trying to bet on the Thursday night football in states like Texas or California this is 100% okay with the sites listed on this page.

$8,750 In NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football

In addition to being able to bet in any US state, there are also many NFL betting offers to claim – in this case up to $8,750 if you joined all the sites on this page.

Add in a simple joining process with NO KYC checks and many NFL existing customer offers after you’ve joined, then getting started and claiming these top NFL betting offers for Thursday night football has many plusses.

See the latest NFL News, rumours and updates here

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Moneyline Betting With BetOnline

Tonight will see the Lions and Packers face-off for the 188th time and it’s the Packers that hold the series lead 105-75.

They last met only back in January this year, when the Lions came out on top 20-16. Detroit have also won 3 of their last 4 games when playing Green Bay, so can Dan Campbell’s men keep up this good record this evening at the Lambeau Field Stadium?

The betting odds seem to think so, with the Lions the match favorites – but where is your money going?

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

 +105 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On NFL Week 3 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023
Jared Goff
American Football
Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023

The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons take on Detroit Lions this weekend in week three of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for…

ncaa football
American Football
How To Watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023

College football week 3 is just around the corner and ahead of Notre Dame vs Ohio State this weekend, we have put together a guide to how you can access…

ncaa football
American Football
How To Watch Washington State vs Oregon State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
ncaa football
American Football
How To Watch Clemson vs Florida State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
American Football
NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Cowboys enter the Top 3 after a 30-10 win vs. the Jets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 21 2023
Bengals vs Ravens pic
American Football
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets for Sunday’s Ravens vs. Bengals game via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 15 2023
Arrow to top