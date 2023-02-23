Site News

NFL Betting Odds: Jets Are Favorites To Land Derek Carr

Anthony R. Cardenas
Carr
Carr

The Super Bowl has passed and the NFL off-season is in full swing, and there is going to be a serious quarterback carousel happening around the league this year. Retirements, potential retirements, and failed contract negotiations have caused openings around the league, and guys like Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr have been making headlines with their list of possible destinations.

Rodgers is of course the big fish. He is one of the greatest quarterbacks that the game has ever seen, and is just one year removed from an MVP season back in 2021. He will likely be the first domino to fall, as Rodgers decision will then allow other teams to begin to make their moves. And while he is the bigger name on the open market, it could be Carr who has the ability to change the fortunes of his new team for the long-term.

New York Jets Are The Favorites To Acquire Derek Carr

Carr

As it stands today, the New York Jets are the heavy favorites to land the former Raiders signal caller.

One of the most talented teams in the league last season, the Jets were held back by their lackluster quarterback play, and would have been a much bigger threat to make the playoffs had they had a competent pass thrower. But the Zach Wilson experiment seems to be coming to an end, and the Jets are one of the teams that will be looking for a quarterback that will put them over the top.

That makes them the odds-on favorite to land Derek Carr in free agency. As it stands today, New York sits at -200 in the Carr Sweepstakes, the only team with a minus designation.

 

Derek Carr Next Team Odds Play
New York Jets -200 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +250 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +300 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccs +900 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +1800 BetOnline logo

 

Aside from Gang Green, there are only a couple of other teams that have the possibility of signing Carr, according to the odds. The Carolina Panthers have the next shortest odds behind the Jets, but they are all the way down at +250 in comparison. The New Orleans Saints are the only other non-long shot listed on the board, sitting at +300 odds to acquire him.

All the other teams have little shot. The Buccaneers will have an obvious opening for a signal caller, and they are +900. Oddly enough, the final team of the top 5 is yet another NFC South member in the Atlanta Falcons (+1800). It was the worst division in football in 2022, and the division-wide need for new quarterbacks could be a sign of yet another down year in the South.

