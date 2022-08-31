Countries
Home News nfc championship outright odds

NFC Championship Outright Odds: Buccaneers and Rams Lead Hotly-Contested Market

Updated

56 mins ago

on

NFC

With the NFL season commencing once more next week, we are delving deeper by taking a look at the National Football Conference, which is set to be another turbulent and unpredictable race to the title.

Latest NFC Championship Outright Odds

Team NFC 2022-23 Outright Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +375
LA Rams +475
Green Bay Packers +500
San Franciso 49ers +750
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Dallas Cowboys +1000
Minnesota Vikings +1400
Arizona Cardinals +1800
New Orleans Saints +1800
Washington Commanders +3300

 

Who Will Win the NFC Title? League Heavyweights, Top Sleepers and Left-Field Selections

Favourites

Last year’s NFC champions the Los Angeles Rams are heavily favoured in many of the markets given they went on the clinch the Super Bowl – they defeated the 49ers 12-5 in the NFC Championship game to win only their third in the franchise era.

The Rams look every bit as scary as they did last year; deep threat receivers Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are the perfect targets for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was been voted as the No. 27 in the league’s recent “Top 100 Players of 2022.”

Elsewhere, the Green Bay Packers would likely be our pick at +500.

Despite losing one of the finest wide receivers in the league Devante Adams, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has a formidable attacking trio of Allen Lizard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to aim for and this could well be one of the last chances Rodgers gets at another Super Bowl before hanging up his helmet.

Biggest Sleepers

There are a handful of underdogs who could certainly make waves this season and enter the mix, but none more so than our main sleeper selection the Philadelphia Eagles.

They have improved leaps and bounds over the off-season, acquiring some fresh faces to bolster an exciting up and coming squad. While competing with the likes of the Bucs, Packers and Rams requires serious talent at quarterback, the Eagles have one of the hottest properties in the NFL in Jalen Hurts.

The 24-year-old has a playing style much more his senior and completed 61% of his passes, nearly doubling up his nine interceptions with 16 touchdowns. Elsewhere, adding 2020 Pro Bowler AJ Brown alongside DeVonta Smith makes for a star-studded offence.

Previous NFC Championship Winners

  • 2010 | New Orleans Saints 31 – Minnesota Vikings 28
  • 2011 | Green Bay Packers 21 – Chicago Bears 14
  • 2012 | New York Giants 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17
  • 2013 | San Francisco 49ers 28 – Atlanta Falcons 24
  • 2014 | Seattle Seahawks 23 –  San Francisco 49ers 17
  • 2015 | Seattle Seahawks 28 – Green Bay Packers 22
  • 2016 | Carolina Panthers 49 – Arizona Cardinals 15
  • 2017 | Atlanta Falcons 44 – Green Bay Packers 21
  • 2018 | Philadelphia Eagles 38 – Minnesota Vikings 7
  • 2019 | Los Angeles Rams 26 – New Orleans Saints 23
  • 2020 | San Francisco 49ers 37 – Green Bay Packers 20
  • 2021 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 – Green Bay Packers 26
  • 2022 | Los Angeles Rams 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17

 

