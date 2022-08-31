NFC Championship Outright Odds: Buccaneers and Rams Lead Hotly-Contested Market

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the NFL season commencing once more next week, we are delving deeper by taking a look at the National Football Conference, which is set to be another turbulent and unpredictable race to the title.

Latest NFC Championship Outright Odds

Team NFC 2022-23 Outright Odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers +375 LA Rams +475 Green Bay Packers +500 San Franciso 49ers +750 Philadelphia Eagles +900 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Minnesota Vikings +1400 Arizona Cardinals +1800 New Orleans Saints +1800 Washington Commanders +3300

Who Will Win the NFC Title? League Heavyweights, Top Sleepers and Left-Field Selections

Favourites

Our Pick – Green Bay Packers @ +500 with Bovada

Last year’s NFC champions the Los Angeles Rams are heavily favoured in many of the markets given they went on the clinch the Super Bowl – they defeated the 49ers 12-5 in the NFC Championship game to win only their third in the franchise era.

The Rams look every bit as scary as they did last year; deep threat receivers Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are the perfect targets for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was been voted as the No. 27 in the league’s recent “Top 100 Players of 2022.”

Elsewhere, the Green Bay Packers would likely be our pick at +500.

Despite losing one of the finest wide receivers in the league Devante Adams, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has a formidable attacking trio of Allen Lizard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to aim for and this could well be one of the last chances Rodgers gets at another Super Bowl before hanging up his helmet.

Biggest Sleepers

Our Pick – Philadelphia Eagles @ +900 with Bovada

There are a handful of underdogs who could certainly make waves this season and enter the mix, but none more so than our main sleeper selection the Philadelphia Eagles.

They have improved leaps and bounds over the off-season, acquiring some fresh faces to bolster an exciting up and coming squad. While competing with the likes of the Bucs, Packers and Rams requires serious talent at quarterback, the Eagles have one of the hottest properties in the NFL in Jalen Hurts.

The 24-year-old has a playing style much more his senior and completed 61% of his passes, nearly doubling up his nine interceptions with 16 touchdowns. Elsewhere, adding 2020 Pro Bowler AJ Brown alongside DeVonta Smith makes for a star-studded offence.

Previous NFC Championship Winners

2010 | New Orleans Saints 31 – Minnesota Vikings 28

| New Orleans Saints 31 – Minnesota Vikings 28 2011 | Green Bay Packers 21 – Chicago Bears 14

| Green Bay Packers 21 – Chicago Bears 14 2012 | New York Giants 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17

| New York Giants 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17 2013 | San Francisco 49ers 28 – Atlanta Falcons 24

| San Francisco 49ers 28 – Atlanta Falcons 24 2014 | Seattle Seahawks 23 – San Francisco 49ers 17

| Seattle Seahawks 23 – San Francisco 49ers 17 2015 | Seattle Seahawks 28 – Green Bay Packers 22

| Seattle Seahawks 28 – Green Bay Packers 22 2016 | Carolina Panthers 49 – Arizona Cardinals 15

| Carolina Panthers 49 – Arizona Cardinals 15 2017 | Atlanta Falcons 44 – Green Bay Packers 21

| Atlanta Falcons 44 – Green Bay Packers 21 2018 | Philadelphia Eagles 38 – Minnesota Vikings 7

| Philadelphia Eagles 38 – Minnesota Vikings 7 2019 | Los Angeles Rams 26 – New Orleans Saints 23

| Los Angeles Rams 26 – New Orleans Saints 23 2020 | San Francisco 49ers 37 – Green Bay Packers 20

| San Francisco 49ers 37 – Green Bay Packers 20 2021 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 – Green Bay Packers 26

| Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 – Green Bay Packers 26 2022 | Los Angeles Rams 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17

