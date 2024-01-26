American Football

NFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Betting Picks

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 22173932 168397130 lowres
USATSI 22173932 168397130 lowres

Ahead of this weekend’s NFC Championship match, we have the latest odds and our favorite picks for the Detroit Lions match against San Francisco 49ers. 

How To Bet On The NFC Championship With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFC Championship bets
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

 NFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets

  • Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+250)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown first touchdown scorer (+1000)

NFC Championship First Touchdown Bet 1: Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+250)

Our best first touchdown scorer tip for this weekend’s NFC Championship clash is for Christian McCaffrey to score first, with the 49ers quarterback continuing his record breaking season.

McCaffrey is just +250 with the best NFL sportsbooks to score first this weekend, which is a testament to just how good the San Francisco running back has been this year.

The 49ers star set a new NFL record earlier this season for consecutive games with a touchdown, as he picked up his 16th score in a row against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+250) now

NFC Championship First Touchdown Bet 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown first touchdown scorer (+1000)

The best touchdown scorer selection for Detroit on Sunday is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been priced at +1000 to score first on Sunday evening.

St. Brown has scored ten touchdowns this season, with his latest score coming last weekend against Tampa Bay. The Lions wide receiver caught an important touchdown pass late on to finish off the Buccaneers in an impressive Divisional round match.

If Detroit are to stand any chance of making it to their first ever Super Bowl this year, they will need a big game from their star wide receiver and +1000 is a very generous price for a first touchdown.

Bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown first touchdown scorer (+1000) now

NFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Odds

  • Christian McCaffrey +250
  • Brandon Aiyuk +700
  • Deebo Samuel +750
  • George Kittle +800
  • Jahmyr Gibbs +900
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown +1000
  • David Montgomery +1000
  • Sam LaPorta +1000
  • Jauan Jennings +1200
  • Jameson Williams +1400

Odds subject to change.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
USATSI 22173932 168397130 lowres
American Football

LATEST NFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Betting Picks

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic
American Football
Jared Goff Net Worth: Career Earnings Of The Detroit Lions Quarterback Ahead of NFC Championship Game
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 26 2024

Looking ahead to this Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, we’ve examined Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s net worth and career earnings. A childhood San Francisco fan,…

Isiah Pacheco
American Football
Best NFL Championship Round Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024

Ahead of this weekend’s two NFL Championship games, we have selected our favorite anytime touchdown player prop picks for both the NFC & AFC matches on Sunday. How To Bet…

David Montgomery Lions pic
American Football
David Montgomery Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024
American Football
Brock Purdy Net Worth: Career Earnings Of Former Mr Irrelevant On The Verge Of The Super Bowl
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 26 2024
sam laporta
American Football
Sam LaPorta Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz lamar jackson
American Football
Lamar Jackson Net Worth: Career Earnings And Salary Of The NFL’s Highest Paid Player
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 25 2024
Arrow to top