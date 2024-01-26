NFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Betting Picks

Ahead of this weekend’s NFC Championship match, we have the latest odds and our favorite picks for the Detroit Lions match against San Francisco 49ers.

NFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets

Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+250)

Amon-Ra St. Brown first touchdown scorer (+1000)

NFC Championship First Touchdown Bet 1: Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+250)

Our best first touchdown scorer tip for this weekend’s NFC Championship clash is for Christian McCaffrey to score first, with the 49ers quarterback continuing his record breaking season.

McCaffrey is just +250 with the best NFL sportsbooks to score first this weekend, which is a testament to just how good the San Francisco running back has been this year.

The 49ers star set a new NFL record earlier this season for consecutive games with a touchdown, as he picked up his 16th score in a row against the Minnesota Vikings.

NFC Championship First Touchdown Bet 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown first touchdown scorer (+1000)

The best touchdown scorer selection for Detroit on Sunday is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been priced at +1000 to score first on Sunday evening.

St. Brown has scored ten touchdowns this season, with his latest score coming last weekend against Tampa Bay. The Lions wide receiver caught an important touchdown pass late on to finish off the Buccaneers in an impressive Divisional round match.

If Detroit are to stand any chance of making it to their first ever Super Bowl this year, they will need a big game from their star wide receiver and +1000 is a very generous price for a first touchdown.

NFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Christian McCaffrey +250

Brandon Aiyuk +700

Deebo Samuel +750

George Kittle +800

Jahmyr Gibbs +900

Amon-Ra St. Brown +1000

David Montgomery +1000

Sam LaPorta +1000

Jauan Jennings +1200

Jameson Williams +1400

Odds subject to change.