Neymar Next Club Odds: Juventus Lead the Way at 5/2

Recent reports in France claim that Neymar’s £670,000-per-week contract with PSG is set to be renewed next week after he turned down a move to Newcastle.

But that move is likely an attempt to prevent Neymar from leaving the club for any less than the €222 that the Paris outfit paid Barcelona for his services in 2017.

So where will Neymar be plying his trade next season?

The smart money may be on the 30-year-old teaming up with boss Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A giants Juventus.

Juve are desperate for another Champions League title, a trophy that Neymar has failed to deliver at PSG, while the attacker is still harbours ambitions of winning the Balon d’Or.

With Paolo Dybala expected to leave Turin, Juventus may indeed be lining up a mega money move for Neymar after they finished 16 points adrift of Scudetto winners AC Milan last term.

The Old Lady will not have a clear run at signing Neymar however, with a string of clubs interested in recruiting him.

Chelsea will surely be more tempting destination now that Roman Abramovich has sold the Premier League club.