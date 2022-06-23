Neymar Next Club Odds: Juventus Lead the Way at 5/2

Neymar could be on the move this summer after five seasons with Paris St-Germain after the Ligue 1 club managed to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a long term contract to ward off Real Madrid. Read below for the latest odds on Neymar’s next club, as well as a run through of which club on the shortlist is most suited.
Neymar Next Club Odds
|Club
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Juventus
|5/2
|Chelsea
|7/1
|Manchester City
|16/1
|Manchester United
|16/1
|16/1
|18/1
Juventus Favourites for Neymar’s Services
Earlier this week, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to confirm that Neymar would stay beyond the current transfer window, sparking interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.
Recent reports in France claim that Neymar’s £670,000-per-week contract with PSG is set to be renewed next week after he turned down a move to Newcastle.
But that move is likely an attempt to prevent Neymar from leaving the club for any less than the €222 that the Paris outfit paid Barcelona for his services in 2017.
So where will Neymar be plying his trade next season?
The smart money may be on the 30-year-old teaming up with boss Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A giants Juventus.
Juve are desperate for another Champions League title, a trophy that Neymar has failed to deliver at PSG, while the attacker is still harbours ambitions of winning the Balon d’Or.
With Paolo Dybala expected to leave Turin, Juventus may indeed be lining up a mega money move for Neymar after they finished 16 points adrift of Scudetto winners AC Milan last term.
The Old Lady will not have a clear run at signing Neymar however, with a string of clubs interested in recruiting him.
Chelsea will surely be more tempting destination now that Roman Abramovich has sold the Premier League club.
With 100 goals over the last 5 seasons, the 119 Brazil-capped winger would be a welcomed singing for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, particularly with Romelu Lukaku rumoured to be eager for a move back to Milan after a disastrous season back in England.
Former club Barcelona are an intriguing option – the pull of the Nou Camp is still very much alive with Xavi now at the helm, and they will likely be back in the frame for the La Liga title as well as Europe.
A possible front three of Aubameyang, Neymar and Lewandowski is a exciting prospect.
Who Will Neymar Sign For?
Below is the implied probability of each club based on Paddy Power’s latest odds.
|Club
|Implied Probability
|Bookmaker
|Juventus
|30.8%
|Chelsea
|9.1%
|Manchester City
|7.7%
|Newcastle
|3.8%
|3.8%
|2.9%
