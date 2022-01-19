RISHI SUNAK, the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, is the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next UK Prime Minister with Boris Johnson’s leadership being called into question.

Things are looking rocky for Boris Johnson, who is currently embroiled in scandal over his attendance of a Downing Street party at a time when the rest of the country was enduring a lockdown.

He claims to have had no knowledge the event was a party, instead stating he believed it to be a work meeting, but this has been met by scepticism from many sides.

Now, the Conservatives have faced embarrassment as a member of their own crossed the house and allied with the Labour Party. Other Tory MPs have been vociferous in their calls for the embattled prime minister to stand down.

It now seems that we’re closer than ever to having a new PM, and the betting will be furious until the situation is resolved, one way or another.

Next Prime Minister odds

Who will become the next UK Prime Minister?

Using odds from Betfred, we have calculated the implied probability of each of the top candidates becoming the next UK prime minister.

Rishi Sunak 42.1% Liz Truss 16.7% Jeremy Hunt 12.5% Keir Starmer 11.1% Michael Gove 5.9% Tom Tugendhat 5.9% Penny Mordaunt 5.9% Sajid Javed 4.8% Dominic Raab 4.8%

