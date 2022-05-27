Next Liverpool Manager Odds: Steven Gerrard 6/4 to become Next Manager

Jürgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool back into a superpower in England and Europe, the job to takeover will be a tricky one for anyone but who will it be? We’ve looked at the current odds on Paddy Power for the next Liverpool manager.
Next Liverpool Manager Odds on Paddy Power
|Premier League Top 4
|Odds
|Pep Lijnders
|EVS at Paddy Power
|Steven Gerrard
|6/4 at Paddy Power
|Xabi Alonso
|13/2 at Paddy Power
|Julian Nagelsmann
|10/1 at Paddy Power
|Thomas Tuchel
|20/1 at Paddy Power
|Diego Simeone
|20/1 at Paddy Power
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.
Will Gerrard be the next Liverpool manager?
It may be some time before we see a new manager at Liverpool, with Klopp’s contract running out in 2026, but plans will already be sketched out for when the time comes.
Pep Lijnders is Klopp’s assistant and is the favourite to take the role from Klopp once he steps away. It would make sense for Liverpool to make the move for Lijnders to takeover as his style of play will be similar to Klopp.
The best money bet is Gerrard, who is priced at 6/4 at the moment. He would be the fan’s choice and a return to the club he spent the majority of his career at would be the fitting role for Gerrard. If Gerrard can do a good job at Aston Villa over the next couple of seasons, he may find himself as the manager as Liverpool in time to come.
Our money would be on Steven Gerrard, with Xabi Alonso a sensible outside bet.
Who will win League One?
|Premier League Winner
|% Chance of Winning
|Pep Ljinders
|50%
|Steven Gerrard
|40%
|Xabi Alonso
|13.3%
|Julian Nagelsmann
|9.1%
|Thomas Tuchel
|4.8%
|Diego Simone
|4.8%
Latest Football Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus