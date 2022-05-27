Next Liverpool Manager Odds: Steven Gerrard 6/4 to become Next Manager

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Jürgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool back into a superpower in England and Europe, the job to takeover will be a tricky one for anyone but who will it be? We’ve looked at the current odds on Paddy Power for the next Liverpool manager.

Next Liverpool Manager Odds on Paddy Power

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Will Gerrard be the next Liverpool manager?

It may be some time before we see a new manager at Liverpool, with Klopp’s contract running out in 2026, but plans will already be sketched out for when the time comes.

Pep Lijnders is Klopp’s assistant and is the favourite to take the role from Klopp once he steps away. It would make sense for Liverpool to make the move for Lijnders to takeover as his style of play will be similar to Klopp.

The best money bet is Gerrard, who is priced at 6/4 at the moment. He would be the fan’s choice and a return to the club he spent the majority of his career at would be the fitting role for Gerrard. If Gerrard can do a good job at Aston Villa over the next couple of seasons, he may find himself as the manager as Liverpool in time to come.

Our money would be on Steven Gerrard, with Xabi Alonso a sensible outside bet.

Who will win League One?

Premier League Winner % Chance of Winning Pep Ljinders 50% Steven Gerrard 40% Xabi Alonso 13.3% Julian Nagelsmann 9.1% Thomas Tuchel 4.8% Diego Simone 4.8%

Latest Football Free Bets