Jesse Marsch has emerged as the frontrunner to claim the vacant managerial hot-seat at Elland Road following Leeds United’s sensational sacking of Marcelo Bielsa yesterday.

The former RB Leipzig manager is currently listed at 1/33 with PaddyPower and is odds on to take control of the struggling Yorkshire club after a string of poor results prompted Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani to part ways with Bielsa.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

After conceding 20 goals in four league games, and compounded by the 0-4 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Leeds United have opted to part ways with fan-favorite Marcelo Bielsa, the Argentine manager who took the club back to the Premier League after an 18-year Championship hiatus.

Former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch is almost certain to take up the reigns, with bookmakers offering tight odds of 1/33 on the American.

But, until Marsch signs on the dotted line, there is still value to be had in the betting markets:

Sam Allardyce is the next hotly-tipped candidate to replace Bielsa. Paddy Power is offering odds of 14/1 on the Former Bolton, Newcastle, and England manager to assume control at Leeds.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers and -for a while- Spurs boss, Nuno Espirito-Santo is also a decent shout at 20/1.

For a complete list of the latest odds on the next Leeds United manager, see below:

Next Leeds United manager odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Who will become the next Leeds United manager?

We have taken the bookmaker odds on the next Leeds United manager market and calculated the implied probability of who will take over.

Jesse Marsch 97.1% Sam Allardyce 6.7% Carlos Corberan 5.9% Diego Martinez 4.8% Nuno Espirito Santo 4.8% Ernesto Valverde 4.3% Paulo Fonseca 4.3%