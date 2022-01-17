Next Everton manager odds: Roberto Martinez evens after Rafa Benitez sacking

ROBERTO MARTINEZ has emerged as the favourite in the next Everton manager odds market after Rafa Benitez was shown the door at Goodison Park.
The current Belgium manager, who is evens with 888sport, looks set to make a dramatic return to Merseyside and take the reigns at the club he managed from 2013 to 2016.
Join 888sport and bet on the next Everton manager
Benitez was axed after a 2-1 defeat to Norwich City which left The Toffees six points above the bottom three and in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.
Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney is 3/1 to come back as boss and save their season after his good work at Championship club Derby.
Duncan Furguson, another former Toffee, is 7/2 to take over from Benitez after previously having a run as interim manager between Marco Silva’s sacking and Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment in 2019.
Graham Potter is 7/1 but looks unlikely to leave Brighton with the Seagulls in ninth place in the league.
Former Chelsea and Derby boss Frank Lampard is 8/1 to make his return to the management hotseat since being dumped by the Blues last season.
Nuno Espirito Santo is 10/1 while Slaven Bilic is 12/1 but both seem unlikely with Martinez the Toffees No1 target.
Next Everton manager odds
Odds correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
|Roberto Martinez
|1/1 with 888sport
|Wayne Rooney
|3/1 with 888sport
|Duncan Ferguson
|7/2 with 888sport
|Graham Potter
|7/1 with 888sport
|Frank Lampard
|8/1 with 888sport
|Nuno Espirito Santo
|10/1 with 888sport
|Slaven Bilic
|12/1 with 888sport
Join 888sport and bet on the next Everton manager
Who will become the next Everton manager?
We have taken the bookmaker odds in the next Everton manager market and calculated the implied probability of who will take over.
|Roberto Martinez
|50%
|Wayne Rooney
|25%
|Duncan Ferguson
|22%
|Graham Potter
|13%
|Frank Lampard
|11%
|Nuno Espirito Santo
|9%
|Slaven Bilic
|8%