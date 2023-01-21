Britain’s leading bookmakers have told SportsLens.com that money is pouring in on Frank Lampard to be fired following a 2-0 loss to West Ham with the Everton manager now just 1/8 to be fired.

Frank Lampard’s days as Everton manager look to be numbered after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, a result which leaves them ahead of bottom-placed Southampton only on goal difference.

The former Chelsea manager’s win rate has slumped to just 27.3% after Jarred Bowen’s double left the Toffees winless in eight Premier League games and in severe danger of relegation to the second tier for the first time since 1951.

There were plenty of banners among the travelling fans protesting mainly against club owner Farshad Moshiri, who may well be tempted to sack Lampard before the club’s next fixture against Arsenal on February 4, and so SportsLens.com have been informed by SkyBet that Lampard is just 1/8 in their ‘Next Premier League Manager to Leave’ market.

Favourite to succeed the Chelsea legend is former Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who impressively led the unfashionable club to the qualification round of the Europa League in 2018 where they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Olympiakos. Dyche has been out of work since being dismissed at Turf Moor last April and can be backed to take the reins at Goodison Park at 5/4.

Next in the running to replace Lampard is West Ham manager David Moyes, who was in the opposing dugout at the London Stadium during ‘El Sackico’ in East London today. Scot Moyes is priced at 7/2 and is still considered by many Everton fans to be a hero at the club after his long and successful 425-game spell in charge, which lasted from 2002 until 2013.

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney is a 7/1 shot as next Everton manager. Now 37, Rooney burst on to the scene as a youngster at Everton before an acrimonious move to Manchester United where he became one of the most acclaimed players in the Premier League era. Whether he would be tempted to return to the club where he first made his name remains to be seen.

Other names in the frame ex-Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo at 7/1 and former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa at 8/1. Both have valuable Premier League experience and have dealt with the pressure of relegation battles in recent times. Relegation specialist Sam Allardyce is of course in the mix at 10/1, despite being out of work since leaving West Bromwich Albion in June 2021.

Next Everton Manager Betting Odds

Sean Dyche 5/4

David Moyes 7/2

Wayne Rooney 7/1

Nuno Espirito Santo 7/1

Marcelo Bielsa 8/1

Sam Allardyce 10/1

Ange Postecoglu 16/1

Duncan Ferguson 16/1

Leighton Baines 20/1

Mauricio Pochettino 20/1

Graham Potter 22/1

Chris Wilder 25/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 25/1

Vincent Kompany 25/1

Carlo Ancelotti 33/1

Diego Simeone 33/1

Gary Rowett 33/1

John Terry 40/1

Steven Gerrard 50/1

Steven Schumacher 50/1

Thomas Frank 50/1

