Next England manager odds: Graham Potter and Eddie Howe lead the way at 5/1

Graham Potter? Eddie Howe? Sean Dyche? Who is the most likely candidate to take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager? Keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Latest England Next Permanent Manager Odds At Paddy Power

Who Will England Choose As Gareth Southgate’s Successor?

In the unlikely event that Gareth Southgate is shown the door as England manager before the World Cup this winter, Brighton boss Graham Potter and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe lead the way at 5/1 on Paddy Power to take over.

Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are all sitting at 12/1, with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche just behind at 14/1. It doesn’t seem likely that with Gerrard and Lampard both already in Premier League jobs that they’d be suitable candidates for England.

Graham Potter has consistently proven himself to be one of the best managers in the English top flight during his time at Brighton, and is the favoured candidate amongst England fans.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off this November, but it is all but certain that Gareth Southgate will continue in his role as England look to avenge their Euro 2020 heartbreak against Italy and take home the biggest prize in international football.

Who Will Be England’s Next Permanent Manager?

As implied by the England next permanent manager odds.

England Next Permanent Manager Chance of Winning Graham Potter 16.6% Eddie Howe 16.6% Dean Smith 7.7% Steven Gerrard 7.7% Frank Lampard 7.7% Sean Dyche 6.6%

